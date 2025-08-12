Tyson Fury Lays Into The “Joke” Fights Currently Associated With Anthony Joshua

Just who will former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua fight next? Could it be Jake Paul? Could it be Tony Yoka? Or could it be………Andre Ward? As fans may have read, Ward, who has been retired for almost a decade, recently put it out there that he would very seriously consider taking a fight with Joshua should the business side of things be right.

Ward, who never lost as a pro and is seen by some as an all-time great, seems to be genuine about his desire to risk his legacy against AJ. Joshua has of course responded, suggesting Ward is merely looking for a monster pay day. But why the odd fights currently associated with Joshua? It’s bad enough that Ward, who never boxed above light heavyweight, is calling out Joshua, but the fact that Paul is even close to actually getting a fight with AJ is nothing short of crazy.

One man who says these are “joke” fights, is Tyson Fury.

Fury, who we all felt would fight Joshua one day, this in one of the biggest fights in all of British boxing, if not the biggest, has made it clear he is staying where he is: retired. But Fury – who today celebrates his 37th birthday – felt the need to put forth his two cents regarding the two wild fights that have been associated with AJ just recently.

“Jokes, how many people wanting AJ now. Who next [the] winner of Canelo vs Crawford?” Fury wrote in a social media post.

Agreed. It’s gotten silly. Joshua should be looking at taking genuine fights, genuine fights against genuine heavyweight contenders, this as he earns himself a shot at becoming a three-time heavyweight champion. This, after all, is what Eddie Hearn said was Joshua’s main goal. Now, is it just a big, big money fight with Paul that Joshua wants? How would the fans look at AJ if he did sign off with a fight with Paul?

Joshua hasn’t confirmed any fight as of right now, so let’s hope his pride as a ring warrior will see him do what’s right; and that’s fight legit fighters only, this as he puts the finishing touches on his exciting ring career.

For let’s face it, if Joshua did share a ring with either Ward or Paul, he would win and he would win big in a matter of rounds, if not minutes.