Tyson Fury Says He’ll Quit On His Stool If Joshua Fight Goes More Than Three Rounds

Tyson Fury, like the rest of us, seems to be getting bored and more than a little frustrated as talks for the big fight between him and Anthony Joshua drag on and on. Here we are, almost into the month of May, and we still await an official announcement of the massive all-British heavyweight unification showdown. There is even talk of a possible third fight between Fury and the recently back-in-training Deontay Wilder.

But if Fury and AJ do fight, Fury is ultra-confident of not only winning but of winning inside three rounds at the most. Fury, who often takes to social media when he’s bored, added a video a while ago, in which he vowed to quit on his stool in the fight with Joshua if it goes beyond the third round.

“While I’m on a rant, I may as well call out one more person; a big useless dosser, not a real fighting man, hype job, bodybuild, crossfit, big, ugly s***house,” Fury began in his own inimitable style. “And that’s Anthony Joshua. AJ, if you’re out there, let’s make this fight happen you big dosser. I’m going to smash your face in, and there’s one thing you can do about it. Prove me wrong, sucker, prove me wrong. I’m number one. Just been thinking, another message for AJ; if you go past three rounds with me, I’ll quit in the corner. Because that’s how confident I am of taking you cold in the first two or three rounds. Out, like a light switch.”

Fury has put added pressure on himself with this bold promise. It reminds me of when Evander Holyfield was adamant going into his fight with Lennox Lewis that he would score a third round KO. It never came close to happening. Fury can of course punch and he shocked many of us when he did exactly what he’d said he’d do and jump right on Wilder and take him out. But three rounds? This doesn’t give a fighter too much time to work. No doubt, it would be a big shock if Fury made good on this latest prediction.

But will the two giants fight each other? Fans are fast running out of patience. Maybe Fury it too.