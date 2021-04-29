Tommy Fury says his TV ratings are higher than Jake Paul’s

Tommy Fury says he was surprised at hearing YouTuber Jake Paul dismiss a fight with him by saying that he’s only getting attention right now in the media because of him.

Jake also said the unbeaten light heavyweight Tommy needs to take a hike because he’s NOT getting the 50-50 split that his promoter Frank Warren is talking about for a fight with him.

Tommy, the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says his ratings are higher than Jake’s. However, the 21-year-old Tommy isn’t fighting on pay-per-view like Jake is at this time, and he’s not bringing in the money that he claims to have done with the $65 million in his last fight with former UFC star Ben Askren hauled on April 17th.

Boxing fans would obviously be highly skeptical about what Tommy says about him bringing in bigger numbers than the YouTuber turned boxer Jake (3-0, 3 KOs), particularly considering his last match with Askren did 1.5 million pay-per-view buys on Triller PPV.

Tommy talks about his higher ratings

“I woke up this morning with him doing an interview, and he was saying stuff about about ’50-50 split, get out of here,’ and how no one has ever watched my fights or heard of me,” said Tommy Fury about Jake Paul.

“I’m just coming here to say that what he’s saying is complete nonsense. I’ve looked on DAZN and Sky Sports. His fights haven’t even had the numbers my fights have had.

“I’ve looked on DAZN, and his fights haven’t even gotten numbers as good as me. So I don’t know where he’s getting that from. Jake Paul won’t ever fight me.

“You can’t force them. If they’re not going to fight you, they’ve never going to fight you. He hasn’t got the minerals to get in the ring with someone that will test him.

“That’s why you’ll keep seeing him get in the ring with all these MMA fighters and all these fighters that can’t fight. It’s to get the publicity, get a bit more coin and that’s it.

“It’s bad to compare his name with my name because inside the ring, I’d rip him to pieces.

“In any event or if I see him on the streets, I’m going to stick it on him. He’s one of those people that are fake.

“He’s not even a boxer at all, he’s not a fighting man. My fights do millions of views on BT Sport. So I don’t know where he’s getting that,” said Tommy Fury.

Tommy is popular for a novice fighter with only five fights under his belt as a professional, but he’s not on the level of a Jake Paul, unfortunately. You can argue that if Tommy’s brother weren’t Tyson Fury, he would be totally invisible to fans.

From a logical standpoint, if Tommy is doing bigger numbers than Jake Paul, he should be PPV every time out.

With the kind of popularity that Tommy is talking about, you would think he would be able to pick and choose whoever he wants and make massive money fighting them.

Jake is said to have made millions for his fight with Askren. It’s unclear how much Tommy Fury made for his last fight against little-known Scott Williams (0-9) on February 27th, but I guess it wasn’t millions.

There’s too much of an imbalance between Tommy and Jake Paul for him to be asking for a 50-50 split. At this point, 90-10 would be quite generous on Jake’s part.

Jake Paul tells Tommy to get lost

“His promoter, some old guy, said ‘Send the contract 50-50.’ Get out of there with that,” said Jake Paul to ESPN about Tommy Fury and his promoter Frank Warren.

“This guy only has articles written about him because of me,” Jake continued. “50-50, take it somewhere else.”

“I’m not bothered about a 50-50 split,” said Tommy in reacting to Jake telling him to get lost with his 50-50 split request.

“Obviously, if we were to fight, it would be somewhat even. I’m not interested in splits. I just want to do everyone a favor and shut this guy up.

“Jake Paul is fighting binmen, and famous MMA stars that can’t that can’t put their hands up anyway. He’s going to keep doing that. He has no intentions of fighting anyone good because he’ll get splattered.

“Whoever he select to fight, you know Jake Paul is going to win. I think he’s playing a big game,” said Tommy about Jake pretending he wants to fight him.

“When he spoke to Max Kellerman, yeah, he sounded serious, but he’s using any excuse he can to get away from this fight. I wouldn’t want to get in the ring with me either if I was him.

“The only reason I want to get in the ring with him is because he was firing shots at me first. Everybody hates him. I don’t know if it’s going to happen.

“The only reason he’s not taking this fight is because he’s scared to fight, that’s it. He’s coming up with all these false things about pay-per-views and all that,” Tommy Fury said.

It sounds like Jake isn’t going to entertain the idea of giving Tommy a fight now that he’s heard the talk of a 50-50 split needed for him to give him the shot.

Jake has better options fighting opposition from the UFC or elsewhere than fighting Tommy, who is only known in the UK for the most part.

There’s nothing for Jake to gain by fighting Tommy and then having his fight ignored by Americans, who have never heard of him.

Tommy says he’d sign the contract

“If they send a contract to me today, I will be signed and sent back to him tomorrow. That’s how I work.

“I know what I got. I’m in this sport to be world champion. He doesn’t want to fight anybody that can give him a test, no one.

“He keeps saying, ‘I don’t know if it’s going to do Box Office pay-per-view.’ Everybody in the world is calling for it.

“Every post he’s putting on Twitter and Instagram, everybody is saying, ‘Stop ducking Tommy Fury.’ Everybody is calling for you. So you tell me that’s not going to do big numbers on Box Office.

“What happens when we get in the ring? It’s a complete mismatch, isn’t it? He’s running scared and he will not fight,” said Tommy Fury.

Yeah, I guess Tommy would sign the contract straight away if Jake were offering him a 50-50 split. But since he’s not, there won’t be any contract for Tommy to sign, and he’ll have to continue fighting unknown guys like Scott Williams, Genadij Krajevskij (0-11), and Przemyslaw Binienda (2-26).