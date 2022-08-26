Tyson Fury Given Extension On Today’s Decision On WBC Belt, But Confirms He Is Keeping The Title

Today, August 26, was the deadline day for Tyson Fury; with the reigning WBC heavyweight champ having to decide whether or not he would vacate the green belt. Well, Fury has let his team know he has made his decision – he will NOT be vacating the belt – but the 34 year old has been given a one-week extension to make his official mind up.

It is due to the sad and shocking death of Fury’s cousin, Rico Burton, that Fury has been given some extra time by Jose Sulaiman. But again, Fury has instructed his team to let the WBC know he is still their ruling heavyweight champ. We all know what Fury wants: no less than half a billion – pounds, not bucks – to get it on with rival heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk.

Whether Fury actually gets that simply mind-blowing chunk of dough remains to be seen, but in keeping the WBC belt as he has, this of course makes the Usyk fight a historic, four-belt heavyweight unification. The best guess here is Fury will not get 500 mil, but he will get a mega payday all the same; maybe something like a still staggering £200 mil, maybe paid by the powerful Saudi money men.

And Fury will be a very rich man, whether he beats Usyk or not. Of course, a lot may depend on how much cash Usyk wants and demands.

But all systems seem to be go: Fury vs. Usyk will probably happen, either this year or maybe next year. And all four heavyweight titles – WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO – will be up for grabs in what could be described as one of the most fascinating clash of styles ever in a world heavyweight title fight; this between two unbeaten fighters.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve already gone back and forth numerous times on this one. Just imagine the pre-fight build up and hype if this fight gets over the line!