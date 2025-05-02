Canelo vs Scull: Start Time, PPV Price, Fight Card, and Fighter Quotes

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. William Scull happens on Saturday, May 3 at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of Riyadh Season live on DAZN PPV. The undercard is set to kick off around 12am BST (4 pm PT, 6 pm CT, 7 pm ET on Saturday). The Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 6am Sunday in Riyadh, 4am BST, 11pm ET, and 8pm PT (both Saturday). You can watch it live worldwide on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Fans can purchase the fight on its own for $59.99 in the US, £21.99 in the UK, €21.99 in Ireland, or $24.99 in other regions. Alternatively, they can opt for the DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle, which includes both the Canelo vs. Scull and Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero fight cards, priced at $90 in the US, £34.99 in the UK, and €34.99 in Europe.

Timezone Guide

Undercard: 12 AM BST / 4 PM PT / 6 PM CT / 7 PM ET (Saturday)

Main event ringwalks: 6 AM Riyadh (Sunday) / 4 AM BST (Sunday) / 11 PM ET (Saturday) / 8 PM PT (Saturday)

PPV Price

Standalone PPV: $59.99 US / £21.99 UK / €21.99 Ireland / $24.99 other regions

Knockout Weekend Bundle (Canelo vs Scull + Garcia vs Romero): $90 US / £34.99 UK / €34.99 Europe

Full Fight Card

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez vs. William Scull — Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship

Badou Jack vs. Noel Mikaelian — WBC Cruiserweight clash

Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace — Super middleweight rematch

Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba — Heavyweight banger

Brayan Leon vs. Aaron Rocha Guerreo — Light heavyweight

Marco Verde vs. Michel Galvan Polina — Middleweight

Mohammed Alakel vs. Alexander Morales — Featherweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola — Heavyweight

Fighter Quotes

William Scull:

“I’m very happy to be part of this event and excited for Saturday night. People can say whatever they want — this is a fight, and I’ve done everything to make this a great night.”

“I’ve been ready for this moment. It took me a while to get invited to the party, but I assure you, I will be taking home those belts.”

Canelo Álvarez (recent camp comment):

“I know Scull’s hungry. But hungry fighters don’t scare me — they motivate me.”

“This is my home, my legacy, my belts. I’m here to remind the world why I’m still on top.”

Badou Jack:

“I’ve never stopped training, never stopped staying ready. The goal? Be undisputed at cruiserweight.”

“To fight this long, you need good genetics, good defense — and you need to love this sport. Boxing’s not a job; it’s a lifestyle.”

Noel Mikaelian:

“Everything is good, and I feel great. I’m here for the win, and I’m here to keep my belt. I’m the world champion — and I’ll prove why.”

Jaime Munguia:

“I’ve been waiting for this moment, and I’m ready. There’s always nerves before a fight, but they just push me to put on a show.”

“I want to erase what happened last time. I’m coming for redemption.”

Bruno Surace:

“I have to write a new page in my story. The first fight doesn’t exist — I have to win again, and I don’t care how.”

“I knew I had the will to win before, and I know I have it now.”

Martin Bakole:

“Everyone knows I’m the ‘King of Africa.’ After Parker, I went straight back to the gym. I did the work, and now it’s Ajagba’s turn.”

Efe Ajagba:

“It’s me — I’m the King of Africa. No doubt.”

“I’m ready to conquer. Saturday night, people will see.”

Marco Verde:

“As always, I’m excited to represent Sinaloa and all of Mexico. I lifted the flag in the Olympics — now I’ll do it again here.”

Richard Riakporhe:

“It feels good at heavyweight. Your mood changes when you don’t have to cut weight. Honestly, it feels like I’m cheating.”

“After the loss, I looked hard at myself. Cruiserweight was crazy. Now? It’s time to see what I can do with no limits.”

Final Word

Canelo wants to remind the world who’s boss, but Scull’s not here for a paycheck.

Jack’s chasing undisputed; Mikaelian’s not handing over his crown.

Bakole and Ajagba? That’s Africa’s thunder, about to collide.