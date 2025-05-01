De La Hoya Emphasizes Mental Fortitude for Garcia Against Romero’s Power and Unorthodox Attacks

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Ryan Garcia must stay “focused” the entire time for him to have a chance of defeating the heavy-handed Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero this Friday night, live on DAZN PPV on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City.

Oscar states that Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs) is difficult to fight because he throws shots from different angles, uses combination punching, and has excellent power. He’s a nightmare for any fighter who doesn’t possess a great chin or defensive skills.

What could make the fight difficult for Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) is that he’s coming off a one-year layoff. He looks smaller now than he did for his last fight against Devin Haney. It’s possible that he lost muscle through atrophy because of his long layoff.

“He has to stay balanced at every moment. Rolly Romero throws punches from all sorts of angles, and punches in bunches,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya to Boxing News, talking about the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero fight this Friday in New York City.

Unpredictable Rolly

The punches from angles could give Ryan a lot of problems against Rolly, because he’s not fought many fighters who are so unpredictable. If Garcia gets hit with one of Rolly’s shots that he doesn’t see coming, he’s going to go to sleep.