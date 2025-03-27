From Heavyweight Champion to Wealthy Retiree? Bob Arum Advises Tyson Fury Against Return, Emphasizing Financial Security and Post-Boxing Opportunities

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum feels that Tyson Fury has had enough and wants him to stay retired and not come back. Arum argues that the former WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) has become quite wealthy, and he “owes it to himself” to stay retired.

Arum feels that Fury is still a “good communicator,” but he doesn’t give any tips for what he should do to stay in the limelight. Given that Fury had gads of dough socked away in his bank account, he doesn’t need to turn to WWE to continue to make money.

Wealth Factor

Fury has looked chubby, slow, and not the limber fighter he once was in his recent two defeats against Oleksandr Usyk. Nearing 37, it could be much worse for ‘The Gypsy King’ if he were to face one of the big punchers in the division, like Anthony Joshua or IBF champion Daniel Dubois.

Tyson is filthy rich, with a fortune estimated at $250 million. Arum notes that much of the money Fury has amassed has occurred in the last few years with his two fights against Usyk, Francis Ngannou, Dereck Chisora, and Dillian Whyte.

The ‘Fagin’ Look

In Fury’s last fight against Usyk on December 21st last year, he didn’t look like he was into the whole spectacle. He grew a long beard and resembled the ‘Fagin’ character from the 1968 movie ‘Oliver.‘ Tyson was carrying extra weight around his midsection, which further slowed him down. Whatever chance Fury had of winning, he threw it out the window by coming into the fight in poor physical condition.