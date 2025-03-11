WBC Would Sanction Agit Kabayel Vs. Tyson Fury For WBC Interim Belt

If “retired” former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury wanted some more motivation to make a return to the ring – this along with the carrot that is a massive money fight with Anthony Joshua, the fight still very much there for him should he want it – he has it. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has told Sky Sports that he and his organisation would be fine sanctioning a fight between Fury and WBC interim heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel.

Sulaiman said that Oleksandr Usyk, the WBC, and WBO/WBA heavyweight champion, will not be called to make a mandatory defence of his WBC belt any time soon – “we’re not going to push anything,” Sulaiman said, adding how Usyk being stripped of his IBF belt a while back was “horrible.” Sulaiman says “we will [support an undisputed heavyweight title fight] and we will assess what is happening, what is the best scenario.”

Usyk is expected to fight IBF champ Daniel Dubois next, this in a rematch of their 2023 fight. While Sulaiman says he is keen to make “the best fights happen.” And Sulaiman stated that Kabayel, who is as we know coming off that impressive KO win over Zhilei Zhang to win the WBC interim belt, could fight Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, or even Fury.

“[Kabayel] has the WBC interim championship that [he] can defend. There’s other big fights like Joshua, Wilder or eventually even Fury,” the WBC boss said. “[Joshua], he’s highly ranked in the WBC, he’s a legendary champion and we will support him of course. He (Fury) retired, as you may recall, and the WBC supported him to fight Wilder, the first time and he made a hell of a fight. I spoke to him. He told me he’s retired and I congratulated him. If he’s to change his mind and give it a try, I’m sure the medicals will be good, the option is open.”

Fury WILL come back, say so many people, convinced as they are that that massive money fight with AJ will bring the 36 year old back to the ring. But if Fury does come back but he feels he wants, or needs, another fight prior to getting it on with Joshua, he now has the Kabayel option open to him, and it would be for a belt, albeit an interim belt.

And Kabayel Vs. Fury would for sure be a very interesting fight. We’ve seen the unbeaten Kabayel chop down a couple of real giants in Arslanbek Makhmudov and Zhang, might Kabayel take Fury down if he fights him?