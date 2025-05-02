Predictions: Canelo v. Scull, Haney v. Ramirez, Garcia v. Rolly, Lopez v. Barboza

High Profile Names Headline but Not Much Meat on the Bone in the Matchups.

This weekend the high-profile names are plentiful in each of the 3 main events spread across 3 separate days. Canelo Alvarez, Nauyo Inoue, and Ryan Garcia can attract casual fans especially in the right fight. Here lies the problem, there’s not much meat on the bone for fans to chew in all 3 of those headliners. There are a few undercard bouts that intrigue this boxing podcaster but considering DAZN has back-to-back nights of PPV’s it kind of feels like fans are getting ripped off. To make matters worse over a 7-day stretch adds up to 3 pay-per-views including albeit an entertaining scrap between Chris Eubank Jr. and Connor Benn.

Imagine the well-deserved complaints that would flood boxing twitter and boxing Youtubers/ podcasters/ writers if Al Haymon had back-to-back PPV nights. Yet for the most part we really don’t hear much of anything in the line of criticism. As a hardcore paying 90 dollars for two events and at times getting charge only 25 bucks does have it’s perks no doubt. That said we always hear the media and fan boys on twitter who pick promotional sides for the most part only have praise for Turki. They claim the Saudi money is godsend and will not only improve the sport but grow it back closer to where it was in the past. Yet all but one event since Turki’s arrival has been part of the DAZN subscription.

How can a sport grow with only PPV’s and using a platform like DAZN? In the US and UK DAZN’s traction is very minimal. Don’t get me wrong many of the matchups the Saudi’s have giving us were great. Some of those couldn’t get made if not for Saudi at light heavyweight and heavyweight. Back in 2019 during the 2nd and 4th quarters, DAZN had a helluva run. DAZN advertised during live sports in the US, and it would be part of the subscription not pay-per-view. The Saudi commercials are mini movies, yet we don’t see them on high profile platforms. If you’re going to spend all that money with profit not being the main focus, why not do a time-buy on a big network? Or at the very least have the events available across multiple outlets like the summer card with Terence Crawford.

Say what you want about the PBC but when they had investors in the sport their events garnered big ratings. Another thing constantly repeated is the Saudi money will make the best fight the best which we have gotten at times. This weekend’s marquee matchups are more like the run of the mill stuff we see all the time. Ryan Garcia should be fighting Devin Haney given they both had the same amount of time out of the ring. Instead, we get showcase type matchups and the rematch in Saudi. Credit was giving on the Rope A Dope Podcast this week for thinking outside the box placing a fight card in the big apple. But give us the main entree not one-bite samples.

Canelo Alvarez is avoiding fighting David Benavidez for whatever reason and it’s clear. This is not to down his opponent William Scull or his last outing against Edgar Berlanga. Scull is an okay fighter who is hardly tested. He does have some ability on the outside to box and will likely be on the move as Canelo cuts off the ring. Scull has a bad habit of moving directly into the ropes or corner. He also has a wide stance and leaves openings defensively when he jabs. Up close Scull smartly uses a high guard. When it’s all said and done, William Scull doesn’t have the power to keep Canelo off him. As a fan here’s hoping Scull pulls the upset or makes it a competitive fight, it’s just difficult to see it happening.

My Official Prediction is Canelo Alvarez by Unanimous Decision.

Rollie Romero will have limited success facing Ryan Garcia. He’s not as bad as many people think but he’s no match for the left hook from Garcia. Rollie could press forward attempting to roughhouse Garcia. He has also shown a tad bit of boxing at range in his career. He did better than what everyone thought he would versus Gervonta Davis. When push comes to shove the tighter left hook will land first in exchanges. It does appear Ryan Garcia is in a better spot mentally and physically fighting in New York for the second straight time.

My Official Prediction is Ryan Garcia by stoppage.

The key for Devin Haney to beat the somewhat faded Jose Ramirez is his high-level and accurate jab. Keeping a hardnosed yet limited guy like Ramirez at the end of the jab along with lateral movement is important. Ramirez will try to get on the inside and land bombs on a defense of Haney’s that has some clear holes. Haney tends to get hit with the same punch even before getting knockdown 3 times last year by Ryan Garcia. Jose will need to use some of his amateur pedigree as he closes distance. Look for Haney to stick, move, and clinch his way to victory. Does Ramirez have enough in the tank to pull off the upset? Beyond some touch and go moments Devin Haney will settle into the fight. Let’s say maybe 8-4 or 9-3.

My Official Prediction is Devin Haney by Unanimous Decision.

The fight this boxing junkie is most excited about is Teofimo Lopez doing battle with Arnold Barboza Jr. In his last two fights Barboza has earned his stripes beating Jack Catterall and a past his prime Jose Ramirez. Lopez loves it when a foe comes to him so he can show off his counter punching skills. Coming forward having to cut off the ring at times hasn’t been all that great for Lopez. A tricky style using footwork and volume punching, Barboza is a live dog on Friday night. The lack of real power will probably rear its head when it comes to the outcome.

My Official Prediction is Teofimo Lopez by majority decision.

PODCAST LINK: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rope-a-dope-radio-podcast/id1794655742?i=1000705643673



Side Note: Naoya Inoue will win by KO but Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba and Badou Jack vs. Norair Mikaeljan have a great chance to be close calls and defintiely worth as watch.

