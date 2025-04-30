“Vicious” Intent in Times Square: Rolando Romero Promises to Expose Ryan Garcia’s Frailties

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is predicting a “vicious” knockout over Ryan Garcia in their 12-round main event fight this Friday night, May 2nd, at Times Square in New York City.

Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) hasn’t revealed how he plans on scoring the KO, but it’s likely that he’s going to put nonstop pressure on him. It’ll be like the sparring video of them from years ago. Rolly was in pure attack mode, showing no respect for Garcia and battering him against the ropes.

Garcia looked like a kid, cringing under the attack and unable to fight off the stronger-looking Romero. Since then, Kingry has gotten stronger and put on size. Romero will still be a nightmare for him, potentially due to his size and power.

Garcia’s Weak Points

Pain aversion: Fans saw Ryan quit in his fight against Gervonta Davis when he got hit in the breadbasket. The way he jumped to his feet after being counted out on one knee signaled that he could have continued.

Handling pressure: People believe that Ryan folds under pressure and goes to pieces. He didn't react well to pressure in his fights against Tank, Oscar Duarte, and Luke Campbell.

Elite status doubt: Ryan's elite status is in doubt with fans, as he hasn't proven himself capable of handling adversity. If he's not elite, Rolly can beat him if he puts him under pressure.

“Beating the s*** out of Ryan,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Boxing News, when asked what it means to him to be fighting Ryan Garcia at Times Square in New York City on Friday night. “It’s not personal. I just want to beat the s*** out of him.”

That would be one way for Rolly to entertain the fans in attendance on Friday night at Times Square by defeating Ryan. A knockout would be the perfect way to impress fans and put himself in position for another nice payday on one of Turki Alalshikh’s cards.

“They’re going to fight regardless. So, it has nothing to do with me,” said Rolly, on whether he feels disrespected due to the talk of Ryan potentially fighting Devin Haney next if he wins against him and Haney is victorious in his fight against Jose Ramirez on Friday. “Yeah, they’re going to fight for sure.”

If Ryan or Haney loses their fights this Friday, they might not meet up next in October. Turki has already made it known that they won’t fight if one or both lose their matches at Times Square. Rolly obviously would like to be the one who faces Haney next if he defeats Garcia, but that decision would be up to Turki.

Rolly on Ryan’s Envy