Garcia – Romero, Haney – Ramirez, Lopez – Barboza: Start Time, PPV, Fight Card & Fighter Quotes

Garcia & Canelo PPV fights: Fans can buy BOTH fight nights together in the DAZN Bundle for $90 in the US; £34.99 in the UK - click here to sign up!
Get ready, fight fans — Times Square turns into a war zone this Friday, May 2, as Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and Rolly Romero headline the historic FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, live worldwide on DAZN PPV.
The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET and marks The Ring Magazine’s first-ever U.S. boxing card — and they didn’t hold back.
Timezone Guide – Start Times
-
Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. BST
-
Main event ringwalks (approx.): 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. BST
PPV Price
-
$59.99 US
-
£21.99 UK
-
€21.99 Ireland
-
$24.99 other regions
Or grab the DAZN PPV Knockout Weekend Bundle (includes Canelo vs Scull on May 3) for $90 US / £34.99 UK / €34.99 Europe.
Full Fight Card
-
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero — Welterweight
-
Devin Haney vs Jose Carlos Ramirez — Super lightweight
-
Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr — WBO Super Lightweight Title
-
Reito Tsutsumi vs Levale Whittington — Featherweight
-
James Gennari (FDNY) vs Joel Allen (NYPD) — Light heavyweight “Battle of the Badges”
Fighter Quotes
Ryan Garcia:
“I’m here to knock Rolly out and ride off into the sunset. No judges. No nonsense. Just sleep.”
“I’m living life. We all fall — it’s how you bounce back. Watch me bounce Friday night.”
Rolly Romero:
“I’m gonna knock Ryan out. Then maybe he and Devin can have their little rematch. I’m here to smash.”
Devin Haney:
“Boo, cheer — makes no difference. Friday, I dust Ramirez. After that? You know who’s next.”
Jose Carlos Ramirez:
“Last time in New York, I became champion. History repeats on May 2.”
“My best chapter? Still coming.”
Teofimo Lopez:
“Y’all ain’t seen this version of Teo. I’m a different beast now. Don’t blink Friday night.”
Arnold Barboza Jr.:
“I’m here to ruin Teofimo’s plans. He can sell the fight — I’ll steal it.”
Reito Tsutsumi:
“I want to make a name Friday. Let’s see if Whittington can back up that talk.”
Levale Whittington:
“Keep sleeping on me — I’ll shock all of you. Knockout or decision, I’m getting my hand raised.”
James Gennari (FDNY):
“He hasn’t faced me yet. This nose didn’t get like this in boring fights.”
Joel Allen (NYPD):
“This is a childhood dream. I fight for my city, my program, my heart.”
Final Word
Times Square’s never seen a night like this. Will Garcia bury Rolly? Can Haney crush Ramirez? Will Teo’s “new version” deliver or implode?