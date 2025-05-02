Garcia – Romero, Haney – Ramirez, Lopez – Barboza: Start Time, PPV, Fight Card & Fighter Quotes

Get ready, fight fans — Times Square turns into a war zone this Friday, May 2, as Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and Rolly Romero headline the historic FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET and marks The Ring Magazine’s first-ever U.S. boxing card — and they didn’t hold back.

Timezone Guide – Start Times

Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. BST

Main event ringwalks (approx.): 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. BST

PPV Price

$59.99 US

£21.99 UK

€21.99 Ireland

$24.99 other regions

Or grab the DAZN PPV Knockout Weekend Bundle (includes Canelo vs Scull on May 3) for $90 US / £34.99 UK / €34.99 Europe.

Full Fight Card

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero — Welterweight

Devin Haney vs Jose Carlos Ramirez — Super lightweight

Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr — WBO Super Lightweight Title

Reito Tsutsumi vs Levale Whittington — Featherweight

James Gennari (FDNY) vs Joel Allen (NYPD) — Light heavyweight “Battle of the Badges”

Fighter Quotes

Ryan Garcia:

“I’m here to knock Rolly out and ride off into the sunset. No judges. No nonsense. Just sleep.”

“I’m living life. We all fall — it’s how you bounce back. Watch me bounce Friday night.”

Rolly Romero:

“I’m gonna knock Ryan out. Then maybe he and Devin can have their little rematch. I’m here to smash.”

Devin Haney:

“Boo, cheer — makes no difference. Friday, I dust Ramirez. After that? You know who’s next.”

Jose Carlos Ramirez:

“Last time in New York, I became champion. History repeats on May 2.”

“My best chapter? Still coming.”

Teofimo Lopez:

“Y’all ain’t seen this version of Teo. I’m a different beast now. Don’t blink Friday night.”

Arnold Barboza Jr.:

“I’m here to ruin Teofimo’s plans. He can sell the fight — I’ll steal it.”

Reito Tsutsumi:

“I want to make a name Friday. Let’s see if Whittington can back up that talk.”

Levale Whittington:

“Keep sleeping on me — I’ll shock all of you. Knockout or decision, I’m getting my hand raised.”

James Gennari (FDNY):

“He hasn’t faced me yet. This nose didn’t get like this in boring fights.”

Joel Allen (NYPD):

“This is a childhood dream. I fight for my city, my program, my heart.”

Final Word

Times Square’s never seen a night like this. Will Garcia bury Rolly? Can Haney crush Ramirez? Will Teo’s “new version” deliver or implode?