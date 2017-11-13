Tyson Fury will be back in April says Peter Fury: Only fear is that Joshua doesn’t get beat beforehand

We’ve heard it before and until we actually see him in the ring, we’ll be understandably cynical. But Peter Fury, uncle and head trainer of former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury told BBC Sport yesterday how the unbeaten 29 year old will be back in the ring in April of next year.

Fury, who hasn’t boxed for two full years, his out of the ring problems overwhelming him shortly after his great upset win over the now retired Wladimir Klitschko, is said to be back in training and losing weight. The target, as the outspoken giant has made more than clear, is a mega-fight with reigning and unbeaten WBA and IBF heavyweight ruler Anthony Joshua.





But Peter Fury, in speaking with BBC, said there is some concern AJ actually winds up losing to some other fighter before his nephew can get his hands on him.

“I think April of next year,” Peter said on the date of the targeted ring return. “The only fear is that Joshua doesn’t get beat beforehand. That’s the fight the public want to see, that’s the fight Tyson really wants. And he really thinks that’s the fight that should be made.”

There is absolutely no doubt: fans want to see an in-shape Fury, 25-0, go up against the unbeaten, 20-0 Joshua. But can Fury get himself back in top fighting shape? Then there is the little matter of him still not having got his licence back yet.

Again, until we actually see it happen before our very eyes, there will be many, many cynical boxing fans out there refusing to get too excited about Fury ever fighting again; let alone against Anthony Joshua.

But IF it does happen, and Fury racks up a win or two, he has other big fights he could shoot for should AJ lose. A Fury-Deontay Wilder fight would be massive, while Fury against Joseph Parker (who of course controversially decisioned Tyson’s cousin Hughie a while back) would also be big.





The clock is ticking, though – the comeback must indeed happen next year if it’s to happen at all.