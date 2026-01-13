Madrimov Says Crawford Sounded Finished Before Retiring

Madrimov fought Terence Crawford in August 2024, losing a unanimous decision. He said Crawford spoke plainly about being done with training camps and the physical toll of the sport, and indicated he was no longer motivated by money or future opportunities.

According to Madrimov, Crawford’s comments were consistent before and after the public announcement. He said he initially assumed a large offer could change Crawford’s position, but came away believing that would not happen.

Crawford retired unbeaten after 42 professional fights. His final bout came September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he won a points decision over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to become a fully unified champion in a third weight class. He exited the sport ranked #1 pound for pound by The Ring.

Madrimov described Crawford as a fighter who valued his record and long term health, and said that mindset separates him from many boxers who announce retirement but later return. He added that Crawford appeared satisfied with what he had already achieved.

Madrimov is scheduled to return to the ring January 24 in Las Vegas after an 11-month absence. He faces David Salazar in a 10-round bout on the undercard of the Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The 29 year old has not fought since February, when he lost a unanimous decision to Vergil Ortiz Jr in Riyadh. Surgeries on his left shoulder and left knee sidelined him for several months and delayed his return.

Madrimov said the upcoming fight is intended as a reset after the layoff. The card will stream on DAZN.

For now, Madrimov said he expects Crawford’s retirement to hold, based on what was said privately and how the decision was presented publicly.