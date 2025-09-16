Trainer Stephen Edwards Believes Terence Crawford Will Have a “Tough” Time Against David Benavidez

Trainer Stephen Edwards says Terence Crawford would have a “tough” time trying to defeat David Benavidez. He doesn’t know how Bud can overcome the size, speed, power, work rate, and youth of Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs). Edwards says it wouldn’t be the same situation for Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) in his bout against Canelo Alvarez.

Benavidez’s Physical Superiority

It’s a fight that Turki Alalshikh has already hinted about after Crawford’s win over Canelo last Saturday night. It’s one that many fans would like to see, and perhaps the biggest one out there for Crawford now that he’s beaten Canelo.

“At 168, maybe Benavidez. That’s a tough fight for Bud. I don’t know if Bud can overcome that. That’s different. That’s a lot,” said trainer Stephen Edwards to MillCity Boxing about what Crawford would be dealing with against Benavidez.

That would be a tough fight for Crawford. Even with Benavidez drained after making 168, it’s still going to be a difficult fight because the size, speed, power, youth, and relentless pressure would still be there. Benavidez wouldn’t give him, nor tire the way Canelo did late in the fight.

“The height, reach, and speed of Benavidez coming downhill. His stamina. This is a guy that gets stronger as the fight goes also. Some of the advantages he had against Canelo, he wouldn’t have against Benavidez,” said Edwards.

Crawford’s Escape Route Questioned

It would be a nightmare for Crawford fighting Benavidez, and potentially an even worse one for Turki Alalshikh if the contest were a Tom and Jerry-type fight with Bud running all night. He did a fair amount of moving against Canelo, and it made the fight unwatchable during long stretches.

It was one of the more dull contests on the card, and that’s Crawford’s fault. Turki paid him $50 million, yet he still delivered a Jerry-esque performance. But if Terence fights Benavidez, it’ll be much, much worse. It almost has to. Crawford lacks the youth, size, and offensive skills to match the 28-year-old Benavidez.

“The question is, will Benavidez be able to make the weight. He’d have to go back down to 168,” said Stephen.

I believe Benavidez can make the weight for a fight against Crawford at 168, as long as the purse is big enough to make him willing to go through this sacrifice. The only thing that would prevent the fight from happening is Crawford. He doesn’t want it and already said that he thinks Benavidez is too big in an interview with Stephan A. Smith’s YouTube channel.