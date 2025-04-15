Trainer Don Charles On Knockdown From First Uysk-Dubois Fight: “His Central Nervous System Was Shut Down”

As we head, we think, anyway, into a rematch between heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF belt-holder Daniel Dubois, Dubois’ trainer Don Charles was asked some questions about the first fight the two had, this in Poland in August of 2023. And once again, the body shot knockdown/low blow knockdown issue was a matter of discussion.

Still, Charles is adamant that his fighter was robbed of a legitimate win. When asked if he thinks Usyk would have been able to get up before the count of ten in that fifth round, Charles said “no,” this when speaking with Box Nation. Usyk “would not have made a count of 10,” Charles says. “Usyk’s central nervous system was shut down.”

“I can only say what I saw live,” Charles said when he was asked if he feels Usyk would have been able to beat the count had the referee started counting as soon as he went down in round five. “No, he wouldn’t have made a count of 10. His central nervous system was shut down. I’ve spoken to experts who understand the anatomy of the human better than me. And we studied it, and they talked me through it, what was happening to his body – he went in spasm. But nevertheless, that’s in the past. If that is Daniel Dubois’ next fight [the rematch] we’ll make sure that when he gets hit, there’ll be no debating. It will be conclusive, and reasons beyond doubt. That’s our aim.”

So, regardless of what you think of the legitimate knockdown/low blow episode, we now head into, perhaps, the most interesting heavyweight rematch that is currently out there. And Dubois, who has gained so much experience and, crucially, so much extra confidence since August of 2023, might just be able to give Usyk, who is two years older or thereabouts and is, by his own admission close to the end of his career, the toughest fight of his career.

38 year old Usyk, 23-0(14) has said he wants the rematch, while 27 year old Dubois, 22-2(21) clearly wants it. And we fans want to see it.

Will it be repeat or revenge if/when this return fight takes place?