Oleksandr Usyk’s Team Fires Back: “He’s Earned the Right to Pick His Own Path”

Oleksandr Usyk’s camp has broken its silence on the champion’s immediate plans, making clear that the Ukrainian’s next steps will come on his own terms. Serhii Lapin, director of Usyk’s team and CEO of Ready to Fight, addressed the situation directly in an exclusive interview, stressing that the unified champion is not rushing back after a punishing run of fights.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) recently ordered Usyk to defend his titles against interim belt-holder Joseph Parker, but his camp has not committed to that fight or any other. Instead, the focus is on rest and recovery following a brutal schedule that included two demanding encounters with Tyson Fury in 2024 and a July showdown with Daniel Dubois.

Why Usyk Isn’t Jumping Straight Into Another Fight

Lapin explained that the decision to pause is grounded in both medical necessity and respect for the integrity of boxing. “Throughout his entire professional career, both Oleksandr Usyk and our whole team have proven that we respect all potential opponents as well as the rules that govern professional boxing,” Lapin said.

The Ukrainian star, now twice crowned Undisputed Heavyweight Champion, has endured one of the most grueling runs of any fighter in recent history. To unify the division twice within such a short period required extraordinary physical preparation and immense mental focus. Lapin stressed that those achievements came at a cost, leaving the champion with injuries and fatigue that are not always visible to fans or media.

“He Has Earned the Right to Decide”

For Usyk, the immediate priority is not another training camp or press conference but recovery and family time. Lapin emphasized that the champion has nothing left to prove in terms of dedication or discipline. “The champion has earned the chance to let his body recover from the effects of a punishing training regime and from injuries that are often invisible to the outside world. And, ultimately, simply to rest and spend time with his family. Most importantly: he has earned the right to choose his own future – and to take the time he needs to make that decision.”

In closing, Lapin added a pointed reminder to critics and sanctioning bodies alike: “So, guys, don’t push the horses.”