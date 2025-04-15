Frazer Clarke Looking At Possible Fights With Johnny Fisher-Dave Allen, David Adeleye-Jeamie TKV Rematch Winners

The British heavyweight scene is pretty lively right now, with a number of fighters, all of whom seem to be so evenly matched, circling one another. While some of them have already met and are all set to do so again in return fights. In May, we will have the rematch between Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen, who slugged it out in a great action fight in Riyadh. While a return fight between British heavyweight champ David Adeleye and Jeamie TKV has been ordered and is likely for the summer.

As fans who caught both fights know, there was controversy in both fights; with plenty of people feeling Allen deserved the decision that went Fisher’s way, and with Adeleye knocking TKV out shortly after hitting him and knocking him down with a shot that was thrown on the break.

These two rematches are interesting, potentially exciting fights, while the winner of one, if not both fights, could then face Frazer Clarke. Clarke, who will return to the ring this weekend on the Ben Whittaker-Liam Cameron fight (this another fascinating rematch that came about due to controversy), has had his jaw surgically repaired and he will come back after that quick KO loss to Fabio Wardley (that fight also being a rematch).

Ben Shalom, promoter of “Big Fraze,” told Sky Sports that his man is interested in both the winner of the Fisher-Allen return, and the winner of the Adeleye-TKV rematch.

“I think that’s the fight he wants, he wants to win the British title,” Shalom said of former Olympian Clarke. “I think that makes the most sense and for Frazer that is definitely the fight. If [Johnny] Fisher comes through against Dave Allen that’s also a big fight that we’d like to do next as well so I think any one of TKV or Fisher next would make sense.”

First up, Clarke, beaten only by Wardley as a pro, must get past Ebenezer Tetteh, this on Sunday. Tetteh, 23-2(20) is a tough, game old warrior, and he can give fighters trouble with his ungainly style if he is allowed to stick around for a few rounds; as was the case when he fought Dillian Whyte in his last fight, in December, with Tette making Whyte look all kinds of bad. Can Clarke get Tetteh out of there fast, or will the man from Ghana make Clarke look as bad as he did Whyte?