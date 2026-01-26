Sanchez vs. Torrez Jr Slotted for March 28 PBC Pay-Per-View

Frank Sanchez and Richard Torrez Jr are set to meet in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator on March 28 in Las Vegas, with the bout slated for the Premier Boxing Champions pay per view card headlined by Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The fight pairs two heavyweights whose paths to this moment have moved in opposite directions over the past year. Sanchez, long viewed as a contender in waiting, has spent extended stretches inactive while navigating the IBF process. Torrez, an Olympic silver medalist who developed rapidly after turning professional, has slowed down more recently after years of frequent appearances.
Sanchez last fought in February, stopping Ramon Olivas Echeverria in a return bout following his first career loss to Agit Kabayel in 2024. While his momentum stalled, his positioning did not. The eliminator keeps him firmly in the IBF title picture, even after a lengthy absence from top level competition.
Torrez enters unbeaten, having stopped Tomas Salek in the first round last November. That fight marked his second outing of the year and reflected a quieter stretch following a period in which he fought four times annually. The slowdown coincided with Top Rank’s shift away from a traditional broadcast partner, leaving several of its fighters to appear on outside cards.
The matchup will place Torrez on a PBC pay per view stage for the first time, while Sanchez continues his regular association with the platform. The cross promotional element affects how the bout fits within the division.
The winner will move into position as the IBF’s mandatory challenger at heavyweight. While the timing of any title opportunity remains uncertain, the eliminator gives both fighters a direct path forward in a division still reshuffling at the top.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Sanchez–Torrez Heads to Purse Bid After Talks Miss IBF Deadline
- IBF Extends Deadline in Torrez–Sanchez Heavyweight Negotiations
- Jared Anderson To Be Offered IBF Final Eliminator Against Avoided Cuban Frank Sanchez
- Diego Pacheco Lines Up Management as WBO Purse Bid Nears
- Daniel Dubois Rejoins Don Charles Ahead of Planned Return
- Carl Froch Questions Tyson Fury Comeback Plan
Last Updated on 01/26/2026