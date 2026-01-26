Sanchez vs. Torrez Jr Slotted for March 28 PBC Pay-Per-View

Sanchez last fought in February, stopping Ramon Olivas Echeverria in a return bout following his first career loss to Agit Kabayel in 2024. While his momentum stalled, his positioning did not. The eliminator keeps him firmly in the IBF title picture, even after a lengthy absence from top level competition.

Torrez enters unbeaten, having stopped Tomas Salek in the first round last November. That fight marked his second outing of the year and reflected a quieter stretch following a period in which he fought four times annually. The slowdown coincided with Top Rank’s shift away from a traditional broadcast partner, leaving several of its fighters to appear on outside cards.

The matchup will place Torrez on a PBC pay per view stage for the first time, while Sanchez continues his regular association with the platform. The cross promotional element affects how the bout fits within the division.

The winner will move into position as the IBF’s mandatory challenger at heavyweight. While the timing of any title opportunity remains uncertain, the eliminator gives both fighters a direct path forward in a division still reshuffling at the top.