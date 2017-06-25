Tomasz Adamek returns with wide decision win over Solomon Haumono in Poland

Returning to the ring for the first time in well over a year, since suffering a stoppage loss to Eric Molina, Polish great Tomasz Adamek pounded out a wide, near shutout decision over New Zealand’s Solomon Haumono. The 40 year old former light-heavyweight and cruiserweight champ won by commanding scores of 100-90 and 99-91 twice.

Adamek is now 51-5(30). Haumono falls to 24-4-2(21).

Much faster than Haumono, both of hand and feet, Adamek used plenty of movement to befuddle and confuse the slower man. Adamek never really hurt his man, and was never hurt in return himself, but he looked sharp and it appears as though the warrior known as “Goral” has something left to offer the sport. It’s hard to see Adamek getting his hands on a heavyweight title – and it would be interesting to see if he could still make cruiserweight; where there are a number of belts and current champions he could perhaps target.





Adamek was reasonably happy with his performance last night, although he was quoted after the fight as saying he hurt his left hand.

“For three weeks at training camp, my trainer gave me a really hard time,” Adamek said as quoted by Poland Radio. “I was dying, but after this fight, I am not tired and I could keep boxing for five more rounds. I feel Haumono took a lot of hits because I have a busted left hand. He’s a tough competitor but he did not threaten me at all.”

Again, it will be interesting to see where Adamek goes from here. It is possible the former champ merely wanted to go out with a win, not a stoppage loss to Molina.

On the same card, former WBO cruiserweight champ Krzysztof Glowacki returned from his loss Oleksandr Usyk by halting the previously unbeaten Hizni Altunkaya, who remained on his stool at the start of the 6th after having been decked and hurt in the fifth. Gloawacki is now 27-1(17), Altunkaya is now 29-1(17).





Also on the card, Mateusz Masternak, 39-4(26) won a ten round decision over the 25-4(19) Ismayl Sillakh.

A good night of boxing in Poland.