Carlos Negron stops Derric Rossy on Real Deal Promotions debut card

It was a pretty quiet weekend for boxing, but there were a few shows taking place last night. Evander Holyfield’s new Real Deal Promotions had their debut card, taking place at The Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. In the headliner, Carlos Negron scored a minor upset as he halted tough trier Derric Rossy in the 4th round of a scheduled ten.

Rossy, 31-13(15) was expected by most to defeat the 20-1(16) Negron, despite his less than impressive record. Negron had won six on the bounce, all by KO, since suffering his sole pro loss to Epifiano Mendoza back in 2011, but Rossy, with his greater world class experience – having been in with top names such as Ray Mercer, Eddie Chambers, Kubrat Pulev, Fres Oquendo and Bermane Stiverne – was thought to be too strong for him.

Instead, in scoring a notable victory on a big stage, Negron twice decked Rossy before getting the stoppage in the 4th round. Negron was punishing Rossy, who had been down in the 2nd and again in the 4th, and the referee dived in at the 1:55 mark of round four.





Evander Holyfield congratulated Negron and raised his arm. Maybe Negron, a hefty 238 pounds last night, can get himself a bigger fight in the future. With his fan-friendly style, the 29 year old could feature in some exciting fights. The Puerto Rican is big at 6’6” and his fights almost always end in a KO. It’s tough to see where Rossy, who has now lost four of his last five, goes from here.

On the same card, featherweight Toka Kahn Clary won a wide eight round decision over Angel Luna, 11-3-1(6). Southpaw Clary boxed his man, scoring a knockdown in the 7th, before winning by wide scores of 80-72 twice and 79-73. Clary, who was recently signed up by Holyfield, is now 22-1(15) his sole loss coming at the hands of Jhon Gemino in September of last year.

Fans hope to see more successful shows put on by Holyfield’s new promotional outfit.