The Time The Great Thomas Hearns Was Serious About Fighting Mike Tyson! (And Emanuel Steward Talked Him Out Of It)

Rewind to the summer of 1991, and all-time great Thomas Hearns was riding another high; the 32-year-old former welterweight, light-middleweight, middleweight, and super-middleweight champion, having won what was actually a second world title up at light heavyweight. And “The Hitman” was giving some serious thought about moving up to heavyweight, this to challenge……..Mike Tyson!

Yes, Hearns actually talked to the media about his desire to fight the former heavyweight king who had recently been beaten in a momentous upset by James “Buster” Douglas. Hearns, who stands 6’2” and would have had both height and reach advantages over “Iron Mike,” had one stipulation: that Tyson came in no heavier than the 200-pound mark.

Why Hearns Eyed a Mike Tyson Fight

“I’m walking around at 182 pounds right now, so I can get near enough to 200 pounds,” Hearns said. “If Tyson comes down to 200 and trains the way he did for Buster Douglas, I’d fight him in a minute. Everybody wants a piece of him now.”

It would, of course, be great to be able to obtain actual footage of Hearns saying what he said to the Detroit Free Press back in ’91, to see if Tommy had a glint in his eye or a grin on his face when he said what he said. Or else, maybe Hearns – who we all know was utterly fearless in the ring, a warrior who always wanted the biggest and the best fights so as to secure his greatness – was indeed 100 percent serious.

In any case, Emanuel Steward, a man who guided Hearns to almost all of his key victories (aside from the ’91 title win of an upset over Virgil Hill) managed to talked Tommy out of it. And, as special as Hearns was, and as much as Tyson might not have been the force he once was in 1991, this is almost certainly a good thing.

The Fearless Spirit of Tommy Hearns

Hearns might have been able to stick around for a couple of rounds, using his awesome jab and keeping Tyson away from him. But surely, Tyson, still lethal in 1991, would have tagged Hearns at some point and would have gotten him out of there.

But the fact that Hearns even thought about going up to heavyweight to fight anyone, let alone one of the most vicious big men in the history of the sport, really does show you how Hearns was an old-school fighter. One of a kind, even.

How can you not love Thomas Hearns!