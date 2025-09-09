Mike Tyson to Revive One-Man Show Amid Mayweather “Fight” Hype

Quite incredibly, as he approaches his 60th birthday, former heavyweight king Mike Tyson has almost as much star power and is almost as much in the spotlight today as he ever was. With Tyson’s recently announced “fight” with fellow modern great Floyd Mayweather apparently all signed off for the spring of next year, and with Tyson’s recent “fight” with Jake Paul having done crazy numbers on Netflix, it’s clear “Iron Mike” is still very much a superstar.

Now, as has been reported by multiple outlets including ESPN, Tyson will return to the stage later this year. Tyson’s stand-up show The Undisputed Truth, from 2013, was a huge success, and Tyson was brutally honest as he spoke about his life; with all of his failings and his low moments covered generously. Tyson was very much a natural on the stage, and some would argue that the stage should be Tyson’s platform today, not the ring, not even the exhibition ring.

Tyson’s Four-Date Tour Across the U.S.

Tyson will hit the road over four dates, each to see him perform at Hard Rock Live venues across the US. The dates will be as follows:

November 9 – Rockford, Illinois

November 23 – Cincinnati

December 14 – Hollywood, Florida

January 23, 2026 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

The December show will be recorded and will go out on a “major global streaming platform,” with a release date to be announced next year.

Tyson will have a lot to talk about as he treads the stage once again; not least his bizarre bout with Mayweather. Tyson will no doubt recall the Paul affair, the quite recent incident that saw some idiot accost him during a plane flight, his successful bout with fellow great Roy Jones Junior from a few years back, and other stories.

“Return of the Mike” – Honesty, Boxing, and Raw Stories

As Tyson said when speaking with ESPN, “a lot has happened since the last time I did a one-man show.”

Tyson said he will tell audiences all about “my new lawsuits that you don’t know about and some other pretty exciting stuff that happened in my life.” He promised there will be “sadness” along with “riveting stories” regarding his truly fascinating life. Tyson will of course talk boxing as well, including how much the sport has changed, with entertainment often trumping competition – hence Tyson-Mayweather, and Tyson-Paul.

Does Tyson, a genuine boxing historian, wish the sport was more like the eras of his heroes Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, and Muhammad Ali? That’s likely to be part of the discussion.

With just four shows (for now), Tyson’s latest one-man performance – aptly dubbed Return of the Mike – is expected to generate fast ticket sales. The public’s fascination with Mike Tyson, it seems, will never end.