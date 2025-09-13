Living Legend Thomas Hearns in Vegas for Canelo-Crawford

Thomas Hearns Is In Vegas For Canelo-Crawford, Says “It Won’t Be Long”

All-time great, indeed living legend Thomas Hearns is in town for tonight’s super fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. And you know it’s a big fight when “The Hitman” shows up to watch. Hearns, who underwent hip-replacement surgery earlier this year, and is still seemingly a little unsteady on his feet as a result, gave a short interview with Fight Hype, and the former five-weight king gave a somewhat cryptic prediction on how he thinks the fight will go.

“It won’t be long,” Hearns said, smiling, and then adding that Crawford “is going to do a good job.”

Is Hearns Hinting at a Quick Crawford Finish?

So, is Hearns saying Crawford will get the KO win tonight, the quick KO win? Maybe. Crawford, who some say is a fighter who reminds them a little bit of the prime Hearns, has warned us not to be shocked if he does indeed halt Canelo. It would, though, be a real shock, seeing as how the Mexican great has never once been knocked down, this after 20 years as a pro.

Seeing Hearns today, in the short video, it’s tough not to feel a little sorry for the great man. Tommy does look quite frail these days (but again, hip-replacement surgery can take a heck of a lot out of anybody, especially someone who is closing in on their 67th birthday as Hearns is), and the man who gave us so many classic fights speaks with nothing much more than a whisper today.

Remembering the Fights That Made Hearns a Legend

But Hearns loves meeting his fans, he loves being out and about, and of course “The Motor City Cobra” still loves boxing and being ringside at the kind of super fight he once lit up the sport with on a regular basis. If tonight’s fight between Canelo and Crawford is even half as good as the following epics given to us by Hearns and his fellow ‘Four Kings’ dance partners, we will be more than happy. Who could ever forget Hearns vs Sugar Ray Leonard, fights I and II? Or Hearns vs Marvelous Marvin Hagler? Or Hearn’s stunning KO over Roberto Duran?

Will we see anything remotely like either of those four mega fights in a few hours’ time?

And then of course there is the thought of how a prime Thomas Hearns would have faired had he fought either Canelo, this at 154, 160, or at 168, or Crawford, this at 147 or 154 pounds!

I have my opinion – Hearns beats them both. No doubt you have yours.