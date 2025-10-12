Canadian-based Russian heavyweight contender Arslanbek Makhmudov pounded out a wide 12-round unanimous decision over a game but outgunned Dave Allen last night, and the 36-year-old says the win has secured him a much bigger fight – one with former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua.

“Deal Done,” Says Makhmudov on AJ Fight

There was talk before last night’s fight that Makhmudov would perhaps fight AJ next year, but Matchroom said that Makhmudov was “not on the list” as far as Joshua’s potential opponents.

But Makhmudov, speaking with Boxing News in the UK, stated that he has a “deal” to fight AJ next year.

“I already have a deal with him,” a victorious Makhmudov said last night, this whilst sitting in his dressing room. “We spoke with him in Instagram. He said, ‘Okay go fight with Dave Allen and [we] fight next year. Now it’s his turn.”

There is no date set yet as far as Joshua’s latest comeback, but it does seem more likely that Joshua will return in 2026 rather than before the end of this year. And a Joshua-Makhmudov fight would certainly prove interesting. Although Makhmudov didn’t get the KO last night over Allen, instead going the full 12 rounds for the very first time in his now 21-2(19) pro career, we all know the scary-looking Makhmudov can punch with authority.

Makhmudov Plans to Box, Not Brawl, With AJ

Might Makhmudov be able to dent Joshua’s chin, which is suspect in the opinion of a good many fans? Maybe so. Interestingly, however, Makhmudov told Boxing News that he will plan to box against Joshua, as was the case in the Allen fight.

“I’m going to go for [a] win like this night,” Makhmudov said. “I go for [the] win try to win [and] to make a good fight. I’m [a] boxer. What am I gonna do? I’m gonna box.”

Makhmudov demonstrated in the full 12 rounds, as he did last night, that he has the stamina required to do so, along with the patience. And although it was pretty much one-way traffic last night, with Makhmudov able to fight at his own pace, the fact that he went all 12 rounds is a box he has ticked.

It would be the biggest win of his career for Makhmudov if he did manage to beat AJ, and his level of motivation will be as high as it can be as a result.

