It’s Official: Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson

When did it all start? When did the boxing world go on a slow meltdown, with some crazy, we used to call them ‘curiosity fights,’ taking place in the form of exhibition bouts? There were of course ‘Battle Royals’ back in the 1930s, and even greats such as Joe Louis, in the 1950s, got into wrestling and such. And who can forget the late, great George Foreman’s infamous he-fought-five-guys-in-one-night episode from 1975, this when “Big George” was battling the inner demons Muhammad Ali had handed him in Africa?

But these days, we have everything from a YouTuber fighting an almost 60-year-old Mike Tyson, we have this same YouTuber, who has fought as a heavyweight, all set to take on the world lightweight champion, and we have golden oldies, well into their 50s, coming back to earn a buck in an exhibition (James Toney, Razor Ruddock, and more) or, in the case of 60 year old Oliver McCall, in actual sanctioned bouts.

Tyson vs Mayweather: The Breaking Point?

But now, with the announcement of a “fight” between Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, the line has surely been crossed big-time. This really is crazy. Already dubbed the wildest of all boxing exhibitions, Tyson Vs. Mayweather (I can’t believe I’m writing it down!) has been announced for next spring and further details – such as length of rounds, number of rounds, agreed weight, whether the two legends will don head-gear or not, and more – are set to come.

Now, as crazy as this match-up really and truly is, we know Floyd isn’t THAT crazy, and as such, this won’t be anything approaching the semblance of a real fight. No way would “Money” risk his health, his reputation, or his image by agreeing to take even one legit punch from Tyson. So what the heck will we get when we tune in? For make no mistake, as wild as this one is, it will also prove as irresistible to fans, if we can call them that, of car crash events such as this thing. This “fight” will pull in huge numbers; maybe even bigger numbers than those the aforementioned Paul-Tyson affair generated on Netflix.

Why Fans Will Still Watch the Madness

Depending on which platform Tyson-Mayweather goes out on, and whether or not fans have to shell out a good amount of money to watch, this event, this wild one, this crazy one will very possibly pull in many millions of viewers. This, fellow boxing fan, is what it can take these days for a fight to cross over to the general public. No matter that there are some great fighters out there, fighting all over the world who never get a look-in, stars still shine. Even if they are faded and are engaging in monstrous events such as the one that will happen (maybe, don’t be shocked if Mayweather-Tyson falls apart, as it darn well should) next spring some time.