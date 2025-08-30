Hearn Still Hasn’t Given Up On Seeing Fury Vs. Joshua; Says AJ Will Return In 2026

It now seems certain that former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua will not fight again until next year, thus he will have the longest layoff of his pro career. Joshua hasn’t seen ring action since he was brutally taken down by Daniel Dubois almost a full year ago at Wembley. Now, with talk still swirling of a possible Joshua-Jake Paul fight, Eddie Hearn has broken down the latest news.

Hope for a Mega-Fight

And Hearn, as he said when speaking with Sky Sports, still hopes to see Joshua rumble with fellow British star Tyson Fury. Hearn has simply refused to let this fight fade from his memory.

“Right now, all that’s in my mind in an ideal scenario is to fight Tyson Fury next year. That’s the big focus,” Hearn said. “From a common-sense perspective, the fight has to happen in 2026, but common sense and Fury’s decisions don’t always gel together. He’s got to want to come back. It’s a personal decision.”

So, is Hearn flogging a dead horse with regards to this all-British mega-fight, one that should have happened by now? We never know what Fury will do next, but maybe his latest retirement will stick. If Fury doesn’t come back, Joshua will take another “massive fight” instead, Hearn said; whether that will be one against Paul (which would be big from a financial perspective, but would be no genuine big fight, more a bad joke of a fight in the opinion of many) will remain to be seen.

Choosing His Next Opponent Carefully

In the meantime, Hearn says he and Joshua will “choose carefully” when picking AJ’s next fight, that it will be a “comeback fight.” In other words, a guy not ranked in the world’s top 10. Joshua, at age 35, may not have too much left, and Hearn knows a return too quickly at the elite level could prove disastrous. As the promoter said himself, “ a defeat now at this stage of his career would be devastating.”

Just what does the year 2026 have in store for Joshua? And for Fury, for that matter?