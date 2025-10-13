Tributes have been pouring in for former boxing commentator and analyst Alex Wallau, who passed away over the weekend, on October 10, after having fought a long and brave battle with throat cancer.

Wallau’s Long Battle With Throat Cancer

Wallau, who called so many big fights, this whilst working for ABC, was diagnosed with throat cancer way back in 1987, yet he refused to give in and, after showing enormous strength and spirit, he returned to the ringside to again call fights, this in 1988, a mere six months after he had undergone numerous surgeries.

Wallau’s wife, Martha, broke the sad news of her husband’s death yesterday. Our condolences go out to Wallau’s family and friends at this time.

Remembering Wallau’s Integrity Behind the Mic

Behind the mic, Wallau was pure class; he would tell it like it is, and Wallau was also unafraid to tackle a fighter head-on if he felt it was justified. Case in point, back in 1992, when James Toney was awarded one of the most controversial decisions of the 1990s, this over Dave Tiberi, Wallau stated on air, when he was face-to-face with Toney, that the decision was one of the “most disgusting” he had ever witnessed. A snarling Toney didn’t fire back verbally the way one might have expected. Perhaps Toney, like the rest of us, simply had too much respect for Wallau.

Colleagues and Fighters Respected Him Deeply

Wallau worked constantly, despite his cancer battle, and he really did add an indefinable quality to the fights he called. Often working with Dan Dierdorf, Wallau knew his stuff inside and out, with him being a true pro. The fighters liked Wallau as much as his colleagues did. Alex called his final fight for ABC in 2000.

Top Rank’s Bruce Trampler paid perhaps the most fitting tribute to Wallau in writing the following:

“Boxing lost a courageous man with the passing of former commentator Alex Wallau, dear friend of many in the business,” Trampler wrote. “Alex faced death threats after exposing crooked Don King tournament, was the brain behind Howard Cosell, and later president of ABC TV for Bob Iger. Should be HOF.”

Agreed.