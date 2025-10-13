Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is not short of potential dance partners for when he makes his return to the ring. Arslanbek Makhmudov says he has a “deal” to fight Joshua next year, while that much talked about fight with Jake Paul is still a thing. And Italian Stallion Guido Vianello has thrown his hat in the AJ ring, with the former Olympian coming up with a novel idea as far as where he and Joshua could rumble: inside The Coliseum in Rome.

On Saturday, boxing on the Boots Ennis-Uisma Lima card in Philly, Vianello scored a good win, this as he KO’d the previously unbeaten Alexis Barriere, now 12-1(10), in the fifth round to improve to 14-3-1(12). Vianello, who actually goes by the ring nickname of “The Gladiator,” put behind him losses to Efe Ajagba and Richard Torrez Junior.

Vianello Wants Joshua In The Coliseum

“Now I want a big name,” a victorious Vianello said. “You want to know what big name I want? Anthony Joshua. I want Anthony Joshua. I want him in front of me. Let’s fight in Rome, in The Coliseum, in London – whatever you want.”

It certainly would be something a little bit different if a big heavyweight fight was staged inside the quite incredible Coliseum, and with Turki Alalshikh’s recent idea of staging cards in far-out locations – such as in the middle of Times Square, on Alcatraz Island, in the Egyptian pyramids – maybe a Joshua-Vianello clash in The Coliseum can happen.

Is Vianello A Real Option For AJ’s Comeback?

Vianello is a credible opponent for Joshua, to say the least. The 31 year old holds a win over the aforementioned Makhmudov, and he has been stopped just once, this when he suffered a cut eye in his January 2023 fight with Jonnie Rice. Maybe Vianello can give Joshua a darn good fight, perhaps a little more.

Let’s see what AJ does next, and when he does actually make his latest comeback. But to repeat, Joshua is not without options.

Who would YOU like to see Joshua fight in his ring return?