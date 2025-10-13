Reigning WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball’s next fight may have been decided. As per an announcement by the WBA, Ball has been ordered to defend his 126-pound belt against former two-weight champ Brandon Figueroa. The two fighters and their respective teams have until November 12 to reach an agreement, or else the fight will go to purse bids.

Figueroa Looks to Reignite His Career

Liverpool’s Ball, unbeaten at 23-0-1(13), is one of the most consistently exciting fighters out there right now, while Figueroa, 26-2-1(19) has in his career given us some thrillers. Ball is perhaps approaching his absolute peak if he hasn’t already reached it, and though he wants unification fights, he may well have to accommodate Figueroa or else risk being stripped of the belt he won in June of 2024 with a win over Raymond Ford, with Ball having retained his title three times.

Figueroa is the same age as Ball at 28, yet some fans may say that the Texan gave us his best stuff some years ago, and that he is no longer quite the fighter he once was. That said, with their respective styles, this is a fight that could really catch fire and prove to be memorable. Figueroa hasn’t fought in the UK before, but maybe this is where this fight will land.

Only Fulton Has Beaten Figueroa

Figueroa has never been stopped, and only Stephen Fulton has beaten him, twice, in world title fights at super-bantamweight and at featherweight. Since losing to Fulton in their rematch this February, Figueroa has won once, when he decisioned Joet Gonzalez in a close battle in July.

Figueroa holds good wins over the likes of Luis Nery, Mark Magsayo, and Jessie Magdaleno, and if he still has the fire in his belly, then maybe he can give Ball a really tough night’s work. Ball is never in a dull fight, and this one, if it happens the way the folks at the WBA say it has to, could prove to be another entertaining Ball fight.

Should Ball-Figueroa go to purse bids, it will be interesting to see who wins the bidding war – Queensbury, who promote Ball, or PBC, who promote Figueroa.