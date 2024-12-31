The Ten Greatest Boxers From Ukraine Listed – Guess Who Sits Atop The List?

Here’s a top 10 list that’s a little bit different. I’ve never come across one before; maybe you have: the top 10 greatest Ukrainian boxers ever. This list is not as easy to compile as, say, the 10 greatest Mexican boxers or the 10 greatest British boxers. It requires a good deal of thought. The great country of Ukraine is in the news a lot right now, primarily due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

More upbeat news: Ukraine is often in the news due to the superb achievements of reigning heavyweight King Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk, a true hero to his people, had a great year—a banner year, with him twice defeating Tyson Fury. He aimed to make his countrymen and women proud, and he did this. Usyk is being showered with plenty of deserved praise.

But does Usyk deserve to rank as THE greatest boxer ever to have come from Ukraine?

Here’s the top 10, compiled by Give Me Sport. In reverse order:

10: Viktor Postol

9: Sergei Dzinziruk

8: Andreas Kotelnik

7: Vyacheslav Senchenko

6: Wladimir Sidorenko

5: Lewis “Kid” Kaplan

4: Vitali Klitschko

3: Vasiliy Lomachenko

2: Wladimir Klitschko

1: Oleksandr Usyk

To be sure, it’s an interesting list and almost certainly one that will spark debate among fight fans. The ranking of Usyk ahead of the two Klitschko brothers may prove to be what most fans focus on. Does Usyk deserve to be ranked higher than the two “Doctors,” “Steelhammer” and “Ironfist?” We must remember the amazing number of title defenses Wladimir made as heavyweight champ and the length of his reign. Has Usyk surpassed the younger Klitschko? Vitali was as tough as nails, and though he didn’t score as many world title wins as his brother, Vitali’s supporters may feel he has been hard done by to be ranked three places lower than Usyk. Then again, we must consider all the great things Usyk did when fighting as a cruiserweight.

But then there is the simply sublime Lomachenko. Plenty of fans will likely argue that Loma is, in fact, the greatest Ukrainian boxer ever, not Usyk. But as we all know, lists of this kind are purely subjective, the opinion of one or more people only.

That said, let the debate begin!

Happy New Year, and all the best for 2025. How much more great stuff might we see from Usyk in the coming months?