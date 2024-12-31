Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford In May?

Could we see the much-talked-about modern-day ‘Dream Fight’ between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in 2025? Some whispers say the fight could happen during Canelo’s regular Cinco de Mayo appearance in May. Top trainer Robert Garcia told Fight Hype before Christmas that he had “heard” Canelo and Crawford could fight in May. Meanwhile, a news story on World Boxing News reports that Canelo has a shortlist for his fight in May, with Crawford featured.

Turki Alalshikh could sponsor the fight to take place in Las Vegas. Nothing is official at all yet. Still, money talks loudly, and we all know the kind of unputdownable amounts of money the Saudi billionaire (or is it zillionaire!) offers to fighters to ensure they fight the fights he wants to see. And Alalshikh still wants to see Canelo Vs. Crawford.

It would be a fascinating fight, a real battle of modern-day greats. Crawford, 41-0(31) and already a four-weight king, would be giving up a heck of a lot of weight if he fought Canelo at 168 pounds, this the weight “Bud” has said in the recent past he would fight Canelo at. However, Canelo might have slowed a little at age 34 (35 in July), perhaps enough for Crawford to outslick him and win a decision. That said, Crawford is the older man at age 37, and though he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, it could conceivably come at any time. And it would be the wrong place and the wrong fight for this to happen should it happen in May.

It’s been some time since Las Vegas, once the epicenter of boxing, hosted a mega-mega-fight, and it would be nice to see some epic super-fight action take place somewhere other than Saudi Arabia.

It would, of course, be interesting to see which other fighters are on Canelo’s shortlist. Still, it’s doubtful any of them make for as exciting a proposition for Canelo as the sublime and unbeaten Crawford makes. Fans still want to see Canelo fight David Benavidez (who has a potentially tough hurdle to overcome in February against unbeaten warrior David Morrell). Still, it seems there is no way Canelo, 62-2-2(39), will take that fight.

Who could it be if it’s not Crawford for Canelo in May? But if it is Canelo Vs. Crawford on May 3 – in a fight that could be dubbed ‘Daring to be Great’ – the whole world will be watching. You can count on that.