Is Jermell Charlo a Fossil at 154? Comeback Trail Analysis

Former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo is training for what could be a comeback in 2025 after sitting out of the ring in 2024.

Riyadh Dreams?

Some fans believe Jermell’s only reason for returning to the gym is because he smells money and wants to get in on the action in Riyadh while he still can. On social media, people think Charlo has blown all the money he got in his last fight against Canelo Alvarez.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old Jermell isn’t saying who he has in mind for his comeback opponent, but he can forget about a rematch with Canelo. With the poor performance, Jermell turned in against the Mexican star in 2023, and no one ever wanted to see a second fight between them.

Jermell’s Last Five Fights

Canelo Alvarez: UD 12 loss – 2023

Brian Castano: KO 10 – 2022

Brian Castano: Draw 12 – 2021

Jeison Rosario: KO 8 – 2020

Tony Harrison: TKO 11 – 2019

The last three guys that Jermell Charlo has beaten since 2019 are no longer relevant in the sport, and you can argue that neither is he. Jermell is a guy from the past, a fossil in this era of the 154-lb division, and not capable of beating or even becoming competitive with the top dogs in the weight class today.

New Generation

Unless Turki Al-Shiekh shows interest in using Jermell for one of his Riyadh cards, he will likely have to take a massive pay cut from what he got in his last few fights because his star power has dimmed. Jermell is just one of the pack at 154 and likely would be food for any of the top 154-pounders.

Options for Jermell at 154

– Bakhram Murtazaliev

– Serhii Bohachuk

– Vergil Ortiz

– Charles Conwell

– Xander Zayas

– Erickson Lubin

– Tim Tszyu

Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) has got to make up for lost time if he wants to take advantage of what he’s got left of his fleeting youth. He got an enormous payday in his last fight against Canelo Alvarez on September 30, 2023, but did not appear even to try and win.

Jermell was moving around the ring for 12 rounds, looking to survive on his feet. It appeared to some fans that the Charlo twin had just come for his payday against Canelo, which he hadn’t earned because he’d never fought at 168.