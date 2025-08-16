Turki Alalshikh’s Next Move: Matching Moses Itauma with Oleksandr Usyk for Undisputed Championship

Turki Alalshikh wants to match Moses Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) against undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next, following Itauma’s first-round obliteration of Dillian Whyte (31-4, 21 KOs) on Saturday night in Riyadh.

Fans on social media don’t see the wisdom of Itauma fighting Usyk next, as beating the journeyman Whyte wasn’t a good enough gauge to test his readiness to fight for a world title.

Whyte was arguably at a British level for most of his career, and many people have been saying he’s been washed since 2020, when Alexander Povetkin knocked him out. Itauma needs a bigger step up than Whyte to show that he’s ready to fight Usyk.

When asked after the fight who he wants next, Itauma named Joseph Parker or Agit Kabayel. However, he would be open to fighting whoever the fans want him to face. Turki could persuade Moses to go in the direction of Usyk.

The Ring is reporting that Turki wants Itauma, 20, to challenge the unbeaten Usyk next, and he feels he’s ready for the job. Moses’ team at Queensberry will have to decide whether they feel he’s ready for that level of opponent, as it wouldn’t be the cake walk we saw tonight against the gunshy veteran, Whyte. Usyk would actually fight back, throw punches, and try to outsmart Itauma.

“He’s the most unbelievable finisher. If he catches you, you’re in trouble. The three losses on his record were against real good quality fighters at the top of the game,” said promoter Frank Warren to DAZN Boxing, talking about Dillian Whyte following his defeat tonight against Moses Itauma.

“In one round, he caught him. With the game plan they put together, Ben and the team worked absolutely perfectly. I got to be honest with you. Yeah, I was,” said Warren when asked if he was ‘surprised at how easy it was.’ I thought it would be a little longer than that, but he done it in style.”