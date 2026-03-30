The timing of his post, right as Sebastian Fundora is soaking up the praise for dismantling Keith Thurman, feels like an attempt to shift the spotlight.

By claiming he was rejected for not being a “big enough star,” Crawford is flipping the script. Instead of the narrative being “Fundora just beat a legend and is the king of 154,”

Crawford sounds like wants the narrative to be “Fundora’s team is scared of me and making excuses.” It’s a classic move to stay relevant in a division where he has been largely inactive while others are fighting frequently.

By presenting Fundora as someone who avoids him, Crawford subtly suggests that Fundora’s WBC title and his win over Thurman are empty. It’s a way of saying, “You can’t be the real champion until you face me,” without actually having to step into the ring and deal with Fundora’s awkward 6’5″ frame and relentless output.

Crawford, 38, Tweeting during the post-fight hype window ensures his name is in every headline.

While Crawford’s win over Errol Spence was technically brilliant, Spence was clearly diminished following his horrific car accident and long layoffs. Similarly, his 2025 victory over Canelo Alvarez (a 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 unanimous decision) came against a Canelo who many feel has slowed down significantly and is no longer the “boogeyman” he once was.

In contrast, Fundora just beat a Keith Thurman who, while older, was coming off a solid win and looked motivated. Fundora is fighting the active, dangerous names of today, whereas Crawford’s recent “big” wins have a bit of a “sunset tour” feel to them.