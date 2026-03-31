“Thx you for all the love and support fight fans. I will come back stronger! #OneTime.”

Thurman entered the Fundora fight hoping to use a WBC 154-pound title as a bargaining chip for a “megafight.” Without that belt, he is a 37-year-old former champion coming off a technical knockout.

That path looks tighter now. A stoppage loss changes where a fighter sits in the queue, and it alters how he is viewed as an opponent. Fighters in that tier tend to look for leverage and timing that favors them, and Thurman no longer brings the same position he carried into the Fundora bout.

Thurman, once a high-reward/high-risk opponent, now carries the “damaged goods” label that elite champions rarely bother with.

For Al Haymon and PBC, Thurman was a reliable headliner. However, with younger lions like Jaron “Boots” Ennis and even Fundora himself now commanding the spotlight, Thurman’s value as a PPV lead is at its lowest point.

If Thurman returns, the boxing industry will likely view him as the ultimate litmus test for rising contenders rather than a peer to the pound-for-pound kings. Instead of Spence or Crawford, Thurman might find himself across the ring from hungry, high-risk prospects looking to add a Hall of Fame name to their resume.

Moving from the main event of a Prime Video PPV to a co-feature or a “high-level crossroads” fight on a standard card implies a significant dip in purses.

Thurman’s name still moves the needle for hardcore fans, but the path back to a world title is now blocked by a younger, taller, and more active generation. To get back to the “biggest stages” he mentioned pre-fight, he’ll likely have to take the long road through a rebuilding phase. That would be a grueling ask for a fighter who has already spent so much of the last nine years dealing with injuries and inactivity.

The reality is that Thurman’s “One Time” moniker is starting to feel like a literal description of how many chances he has left. After the sixth-round TKO loss to Fundora on March 28, his stock has effectively crashed.

At 37, the “delusion” tag is hard to argue against. He spent years on the sidelines, essentially pricing himself out of the market or waiting for a “megafight” that never materialized. When he finally did return, it was against the 6’6″ Fundora, who specialized in the exact high-volume pressure Thurman hates.

To get back to a payday, he’d have to fight someone like Yoenis Tellez, who just beat Brian Mendoza on the same card. That’s the “starving contender” fights Thurman may be faced with. It would be high risk, low reward, and physically grueling.