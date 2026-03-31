Tim Tszyu says win over Denis Nurja must come “his way”

Tszyu faces unbeaten Denis Nurja in Australia on Saturday, but his focus during fight week has been less about the result and more about the manner of it.

“I need to win,” Tszyu said. “And the win comes from the way I want to do it.”

That line carries a different weight given where he is right now. Tszyu is working with a new trainer, Pedro Diaz, and trying to rebuild his position, but he isn’t describing this as a steady return. He’s setting a standard for how the fight should unfold.

“I wouldn’t say I fear losing, but it’s not a good feeling, and it’s not something I want to experience again,” Tszyu said. “My motivation throughout this training camp, and in life right now, is victory by any means necessary.”

“The word annihilation has been in my head and repeated in my head for the last seven weeks,” Tszyu added. “That’s all I want to do. My whole purpose right now is just to annihilate.”

There’s a risk in that kind of approach. Wanting a specific type of performance can become a problem if the opponent doesn’t cooperate, and Tszyu acknowledged what is at stake each time he steps in the ring.

“Everything is at risk. Your whole career,” Tszyu said. “The biggest risk is not just losing, but your health. You’re always one punch away, so I prepare strong every time because I know what’s ahead.”

Nurja arrives unbeaten and has kept his focus on the task in front of him, dismissing any talk about what could come next for Tszyu.

“I’ve had a fantastic training camp. I’ve trained hard for this, in Italy and in London. I’m ready,” Nurja said. “I respect Tim. I think he’s still in great shape, still a good level fighter, and I respect him.”

“I understand these thoughts, but he still has to pass through me before thinking about Errol Spence Jr.,” Nurja added.

Tszyu’s message has been consistent all week. Winning isn’t enough on its own. It has to come his way, against an opponent who has made it clear he’s not there to follow that script.