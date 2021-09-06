Teofimo Lopez On Lomachenko: He’s Just Trying To Fight My Leftovers

Teofimo Lopez has again declared the fact that he has zero interest in a return fight with Vasyl Lomachenko, the man Lopez dethroned to take the world lightweight titles in October of last year. Lopez, speaking with Sky Sports, said he is “not doing” a rematch with Lomachenko, a fighter who is “just trying to fight my leftovers.”

Lomachenko returned from the decision loss to Lopez when he looked good in stopping common opponent Masayoshi Nakatani, and now Loma is reportedly headed to a December fight with Richard Commey, who Lopez has also fought and has defeated. Lopez, as usual, had nothing good to say about the southpaw from Ukraine.

“He’s just trying to fight my leftovers,” Lopez said of Loma. “He’s trying to come back and redeem himself. It’s kinda cute how everyone thinks he’s going to get me again.

I’m moving forward, we’re past that. Now we’re looking at bigger and better things, like [Josh] Taylor. There’s no rematch. Had I lost, they would’ve never gave me the opportunity at all. Why do I have to give it to them? I’m not doing that.”

Lopez, set to make his first defence against the unbeaten George Kambosos Jr, against unified 140-pound champ Taylor would be a great fight, a massive fight, but does Lopez not have unfinished business with Lomachenko, a man who won a close decision over?

Lomachenko sure thinks so, adamant as he is that he was injured and started off way too slow in October’s fight. Lomachenko did look good in stopping Nakatini and plenty of fans are very much interested in seeing a Lopez-Loma II.

But if Lopez, 16-0(12) has no interest in the rematch, then what can Loma, 15-2(11) do about it? Which fight of the two would you rather see – Lopez-Loma II or Lopez-Taylor? First of all, of course, Lopez has to get past the fiercely determined Kambosos Jr.

While Loma has to do away with Commey before he can look any further. It sure does seem a long while since Lopez last boxed, though. How will that inactivity affect him in the Kambosos Jr?