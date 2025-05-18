Tim Bradley Challenges Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ Elite Status, Touts Teofimo Lopez’s Edge in Potential Fight

Tim Bradley says Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis hasn’t fought an elite-level fighter. He states that Teofimo Lopez has fought an elite fighter, which he believes gives him an edge if they fight. Bradley feels that IBF and WBA welterweight champion Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) is in for a tougher fight than he and the boxing world think.

Ennis’ promoter, Eddie Hearn, says there have been talks for a fight with Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs), but Turki Alalshikh has not offered to make the fight happen. It’s still too early to know if the fight will get made. Hearn isn’t certain whether Boots will take the fight with Lopez or insist on focusing on unification matches at 147.

Bradley Doubts Ennis’ Elite Status

“Name an elite fighter that Boots has beaten? I see the talent. I see the ability. I see all of that,” said Tim Bradley to Fight Hub TV. “But name a guy. He doesn’t have a guy on his resume, but do you know a guy that has a guy on his resume that were elite? Teofimo Lopez. Do you think I’m supporting this clown? I’m not supporting this clown. I’m trying to drop y’all some knowledge.”

Bradley is right. Ennis hasn’t beaten any elite-level fighters during his nine-year professional career. The best fighters he’s beaten thus far have been Eimantas Stanionis, Karen Chukhadzhian, and David Avanesyan. However, Teofimo’s only elite-level opponent on his resume is Vasily Lomachenco, which was controversial. Loma was old, injured, and fighting out of his natural weight class of featherweight when he fought Lopez at lightweight. It’s fair to say that a prime Lomachenko would have schooled Teo.

“It’s not an easy fight for Boots. It’s a difficult fight for both guys. However, Teofimo Lopez has more experience at the elite level. He’s athletic. He’s sure of himself. He rises to the occasion. He likes these types of fights. Do you think he’s picking on Boots because he wants a fight for a payday? Hell no. He knows what he can do, and I see it, too,” said Bradley.

It’s a tough ask for Teofimo to go up in weight to challenge Ennis for his IBF and WBA welterweight titles. Boots Ennis is basically a junior middleweight who has been killing himself to make weight for the 147-lb division for the last two years. After he rehydrates, he’s going to be huge compared to Teofimo, and it’s a much different story than fighting the stationary, light-hitting Arnold Barboza Jr.