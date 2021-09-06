Andre Ward helping Caleb Plant with strategy to beat Canelo

Caleb Plant is now getting help from former world champion Andre Ward to put together the perfect strategy to defeat the pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez on November 6th.

This is Plant’s big chance to take down the #1 fighter in the sport and put himself among the top fighters.

Whoever emerges as the winner in the Canelo vs. Plant fight will be the undisputed champion at 168.

It’s unclear how important that is in the big scheme of things, as the boxing world is more interested in seeing Canelo and Plant fight the best opposition than unifying an inherently weak division like the super middleweight weight class.

Andre knows how to beat Canelo

Ward is already well aware of Canelo’s weaknesses, and he’s got the Da Vinci code on how to defeat him. The reality is, Canelo’s work is low and has gotten lower as he’s aged.

In Canelo’s last fight against Billy Joe Saunders, it was all he could do to throw a handful of power shots in each round.

‘SOG’ Ward obviously has spotted the age-related flaws in Canelo’s game now, and he’s going to come up with the ideal strategy for Plant to follow to defeat the popular Mexican star.

Plant (21-0, 12 KOs), who holds the IBF super middleweight title, wants to use the heavy artillery by getting tips from former 168-lb champ Ward to defeat WBA/WBC/WBO champ Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs).

As powerful and as talented as Canelo is, Plant will need the knowledge from Ward to give him the tools to lead him to victory.

The 31-year-old Canelo is viewed as a big favorite to defeat Plant, but that doesn’t mean anything, though. Canelo has always struggled against boxers with a great jab like Plant, and we saw him get beaten decisively by Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013.

Unquestionably, Plant is this era’s version of Mayweather and easily the closest thing to a knockoff version of the famous superstar.

What Plant, 28, has going against him in this fight are two things:

Experience

Popularity

Stamina

Power

Of those areas, Plant’s lack of experience against top-level opposition could be his biggest deficiency going into this fight with Canelo.

Since Plant has never fought anyone near as talented as Canelo, he could be in over his head when he shares the ring with him.

Will Plant’s lack of experience hurt him?

It would have been nice to have seen Plant take on some of the tougher 168-pounders like David Benavidez, Ronald Ellis, Carlos Gongora, and David Morrell Jr. before facing Canelo. At least if Plant had fought those guys, he’d be better prepared for a fighter like Canelo.

Plant’s management obviously knows why they chose not to put him in with fighters like Benavidez, Gongora, and Morrell Jr. Perhaps they feared the worst, so they guided Plant towards safer targets like Jose Uzcategui, Mike Lee, Rogelio Medina, and Vincent Feigebutz. Whatever the case, they both helped and potentially harmed Plant with their careful match-making.

You can argue that had Plant been matched tough by his management at Premier Boxing Champions, he might have been beaten already two or three times. He wouldn’t be getting the massive $10 million paydays against Canelo.

On the flip side, if Plant had fought those guys and beaten them, he’d be getting a much bigger payday than $10 million for the fight with Canelo.

There are both positives and negatives about the way Plant has been matched by his management. All we know is Plant is unbeaten, and he’s about to get the biggest payday of his life against Canelo.

Plant may not need Ward’s help long-term, as he’ll hit it big if he defeats Canelo. There will obviously be a rematch should Plant defeat Canelo, and the money he’ll get from that fight will be monstrous.