Keyshawn Davis Insists Teofimo Lopez Is “Scared,” Is Running From Him

Keyshawn Davis will see action this Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia, this in a defence of his WBO lightweight title. Davis, 13-0(9) will look to register his first title retention against Edwin De Los Santos, 16-2(14) right there in his hometown. Davis, known as “The Businessman,” feels he is the best 135 pounder in the world, and he wants to prove it.

Also, Davis wants big fights, especially one with Teofimo Lopez. But there is a problem: Davis says Lopez is running from him and that he will never agree to face him in the ring. Speaking with Fight Hype, Davis said that Lopez, known as “The Takeover,” is going up to the welterweight division so as to avoid having to fight him.

Davis goes off on Lopez, accuses him of ducking

“Teo is so f*****g scared of me,” Davis declared. “He wanna move up to 147 because he knows I’m on his ass. I can’t keep chasing people. At this point, I don’t wanna keep bullying him.”

Both Davis and Lopez are with Top Rank, so one would think the making of a fight between the two would not be that difficult a thing to manage. But if Lopez IS scared of Davis, then we will likely never get to see the fight take place. And Lopez, as we know, is going to fight Devin Haney in what could prove to be an interesting fight, to take place on August 16 and be fought at a catch weight of 145 pounds.

De Los Santos first, then what?

So, Davis will have to look elsewhere for a big-name fight. Is Davis being avoided? The reigning WBO champ at 135 wants the likes of Tank Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko along with a fight with Lopez, but will he get them? For now, Davis is focused on Saturday’s fight with De Los Santos, who has never been stopped. Davis told BN Online in the UK not to be surprised to see him take his first title challenger out in the very first round.

Now, that would be a statement. But if Davis did get rid of De Los Santos in double-quick fashion, would that make him an even less desirable fighter to fight? Could Davis be the best lightweight in the world right now?