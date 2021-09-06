Unbeaten French Heavyweight Tony Yoka Tells Joe Joyce To “Stop Hiding”

Towering 6’7” Frenchman Tony Yoka, who faces the 15-0(11) Petar Milas in Paris on Friday night, has told RingTV.com how he is “sick of fighting guys [ranked] behind me,” and that he is hungry for fights against top-10 opposition. Top of Yoka’s list is a return fight with fellow unbeaten Joe Joyce, who Yoka defeated to win Olympic gold at super-heavyweight in 2016. Yoka, 10-0(8) has issued a challenge to Joyce to “stop hiding.”

Yoka says Joyce is pretty much wasting his time waiting for a shot at either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury, as these two will fight each other next if they each win their upcoming fights (AJ against Oleksandr Usyk, Fury against Deontay Wilder fight-III). Yoka says Joyce should fight him next.

“I really want to fight someone in the top-10,” Yoka told Ring. “I’m ready for anyone. I want to fight Joyce. A few months ago I said I’d like to fight [Joyce] and we started discussions about it, then he chose [Carlos] Takam, who everyone knew he’d beat. He said he doesn’t want to fight because he wants a title shot. Everybody knows if Joshua beats Usyk, Joshua will fight Fury, and they will fight at least twice. They don’t have time for him, so you have time for me, stop hiding – let’s do it.”

A Yoka-Joyce rematch at pro level would be a most interesting fight, and the winner would have earned a title shot. But will the fight happen? Is Joyce really “running” from Yoka? First of all, though, Yoka, who will be having his second fight of the year, has to deal with Milas. Milas is no big name and he has not fought since back in October of 2019, yet as Yoka says himself, this Friday’s fight is a huge chance for Milas. As we all know, anything can happen when two big heavyweights collide, and Milas is unbeaten and he holds good wins over Kevin Johnson (Milas being just the third man to have ever stopped “Kingpin”) and Francesco Pianeta.

Friday’s fight could be an interesting, perhaps exciting affair. Yoka is the favorite to win, sure, but Milas can punch some and this is very much a fight in which he may have a nothing to lose attitude. Still, that near two-year layoff has got to affect Milas.