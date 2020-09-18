Teofimo Lopez On Lomachenko Fight: “There Ain’t No Rematch Clause. I Know Why”

Teofimo Lopez has revealed there is no rematch clause in place with regards to his upcoming fight with Vasyl Lomachenko. The October 17 clash for all the lightweight titles will not see a contracted rematch, and Lopez, speaking on the AK and Barak show, said somewhat tantalizingly how he “knows why.”

The unbeaten Lopez is and has been for some time extremely confident of victory over the pound-for-pound best in the world (in the opinion of most), and he has now confirmed that he will have one shot and one shot only at beating Lomachenko.

“There ain’t no rematch clause,” Lopez said. “I know why. But it is what it is.”

What exactly might Lopez know about the lack of a rematch clause? Will the fight be so good, so close and competitive that a rematch will be called for anyway? Lopez never went into any further detail, yet fans who heard him say what he said sure picked up on it.

Lopez, though, says he didn’t even need to take the Lomachenko fight, stating that he did so because of “the achievements I’m about to get from it.”

“I’m not the type of fighter to talk my stuff and not back it up, you know?” Lopez said. “If you don’t like me, and I definitely don’t like you, we’re gonna make that fight happen. I’ll throw it out there. I don’t duck or dodge no fighter. “How do you expect to be the best if you limit yourself? I didn’t need to take this fight. But I wanted to take this fight. Not because of who I’m facing, but because of the achievements I’m about to get from it. You know what I mean – becoming undisputed lightweight world champion.”

Lopez has predicted a stoppage win, the younger fighter also saying Lomachenko’s number of fights and bodily wear and tear has caught up with him. Despite this talk, Lomachenko remains the favorite to win next month.

It’s not an assured Lomachenko victory, far from it in fact, but a good number of fans and experts feel Loma’s sheer skill-set and experience, along with his hard to figure out style and approach, will be too much for Lopez.

No matter who wins, will we fans be calling for a rematch on the morning of October 18?