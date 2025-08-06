Teofimo Lopez’s Fan Poll Reveals Clear Preference for Shakur Stevenson Over Richardson Hitchins

Teofimo Lopez asked his followers on social media to pick between Richardson Hitchins and Shakur Stevenson for who they want him to fight next. Unrprisingly, his followers overwhelmingly chose Shakur as the more interesting fight.

If Teofimo chooses to go with his followers’ choice, he’ll fight Shakur, not Hitchins. However, either of those fights may never happen without Turki Alalshikh’s assistance. Fans believe that Turki has washed his hands of Lopez after he bailed recently on his fight with Devin Haney. Without Turk’s funding, a battle between Lopez, Shakur, and Hitchins wouldn’t have happened.

Hitchins Demands Teofimo Send Contract

Earlier today, IBF light welterweight champion Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) said he wants to fight Teofimo next, followed by Devin Haney. He said he wanted Lopez to “Send the contract.”

Richardson Lacks Popularity with Casuals

Hitchins has been begging Lopez for a fight for over a year, but he didn’t have a title until they enticed him recently. However, Hitchins still lacks a resume and the popularity to make him an appealing option. He’s not well known to casual boxing fans due to his lack of quality wins. Hardcore fans know who Richardson is, but not the casuals.

His biggest career win is George Kambosos Jr, and that’s not good enough. Hitchins has chosen not to take the risky fights against Subriel Matias, Gary Antuanne Russell, or Alberto Puello, which would have increased his popularity. Hitchins wouldn’t have to fight Teofimo for a fight, because he could easily get all three of those fighters if he weren’t reluctant to fight them.

‘

I WANT TEOFIMO LOPEZ AFTER THAT I WANT DEVIN HANEY EASYYYYY WORK DROPS THE FU**king Mic SEND THE CONTRACT ! — Richardson Hitchins (@HeIsRichardson) August 6, 2025