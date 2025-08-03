De La Hoya Rejects Romero Rematch for Garcia, Eyes Teofimo Lopez

Oscar De La Hoya says he’s not interested in doing the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero rematch due to how “dull” their previous fight was on May 2nd. Instead, De la Hoya wants to match Garcia against Teofimo Lopez or “other” fighters.

De La Hoya Nixes Romero Rematch

It’s understandable why Oscar is targeting Lopez for Garcia’s next fight. As Ryan mentioned, this is his last fight of his contract with Golden Boy, and he intends to “move on.”

A clash between Kingry and Teofimo (22-1, 13 KOs) would be a bigger one for DAZN PPV than a rematch with Rolly. There wouldn’t be a massive amount of interest from fans in seeing a second Garcia-Romero fight. Rolly is essentially an undercard fighter, and he stumbled onto winning his world titles at 140 and 147.

.@OscarDeLaHoya does NOT want to see Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero II 👀#DuarteSims pic.twitter.com/KnxFvXvmnH — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 3, 2025

The chances of Ryan winning the rematch with Romero would be low. That’s less of a concern for De La Hoya, given that this is the last fight for Garcia on his contract. He’s made it clear that he no longer wishes to work with Oscar because he feels he doesn’t “respect” him and never thought he was a good fighter.

No Second Romero Bout

“Actually, I don’t like the idea of a Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero rematch,” said Oscar De La Hoya to DAZN Boxing last Saturday night when asked if Kingry Garcia will fight Rolly Romero next to try and avenge his loss from May 2nd. “I thought the first fight was a dull fight.

“I believe there are other big fights we can make with Teofimo and others.”

Turki Alalshikh Key for Lopez

Getting Teofimo to agree to Garcia will likely require that Turki Alalshikh be involved. Lopez got a $10 million purse for his last fight against Arnold Barboza Jr. on May 2nd. Ryan got $20 million for his headliner against Romero on the same card. Teo would expect a pay increase for a fight against Garcia.