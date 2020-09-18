Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha: Perfectly Punch or Weak Chin?

This Saturday night, Erickson Lubin takes on Terrell Gausha in the main event of a Showtime tripleheader. The winner will be one step closer to becoming a WBC mandatory challenger for Jermell Charlo’s belt at 154. Whether the mando gets called off the jump or sometime in 2021, if Lubin can beat Gausha, he’ll have come full circle with Charlo once again in his sights.

Of course, Terrell is no joke of an opponent, and he could sneak up on everyone by pulling off a sizable upset based on the betting lines. Also, expect some entertainment value in the undercard bouts featuring red-hot prospect Jaron’ Boots’ Ennis vs. Juan Carlos Abreu and Tugstogt Nyambayar vs. Eduardo Ramirez as the co-main.

Just short of 3 years ago, Erickson Lubin was stopped suddenly with a perfectly placed punch from the fist of Jermell Charlo. It seems like just yesterday, Lubin scored a highlight-reel (Irish-jig) knockout over Jorge Cota on CBS the fight before Charlo.

Getting knocked out is a setback regardless, but a first-round stoppage in a highly-anticipated fight has got to sting that much more. Badou Jack and several other fighters in recent times were able to bounce back to have fruitful careers.

Before any revenge can be had for Lubin, he has to get by a crafty and fundamentally sound boxer in Terrell Gausha. Lubin has had a few good outings of late, including victories over a hardened vet in Ishe Smith and, most recently, a win over the powerful punching Nathaniel Gallimore.

Terrell Gausha is chasing a 2nd title bout after losing cleanly to top-flight 154-pounder Erislandy Lara in the main event on the same card as Charlo/Lubin. Last May, Gausha fought to a disputed split-decision draw with Austin Trout that many thought he did enough to get the nod. Beyond those two names listed, Guasha doesn’t really have much of a resume, and at age 33, time is definitely not on the Cleveland native’s side. Since we’re on the topic of Gausha, let’s look at this matchup, starting with Terrell.

Gausha loves to work his 1-2 combination and a nice jab that comes off quick and will need to be working if he wants to win this fight. Why not mix in a double jab, which can be crucial to distract Lubin. Frustrating Lubin just might lead to him over-extending on offense. Ironically both men want that scenario. A jab to the stomach and to the head followed by straight right hands or right crosses, another punch he favors, will help score points and keep Lubin on the outside. Gausha can’t open up too much on the offensive end, but he will have to keep a decent work rate he’s shown thus far as a pro.

On the Lubin side, he must be patient yet assertive on both defense and offense. As we know, Lubin can be an explosive puncher, but he can’t just wait for the perfect one-punch knockout. Nor can he wait for counter opportunities to the point that he gets outworked.

Lubin does have great offensive reflexes, and as previously mentioned, he is a capable counter puncher. We already know Erickson looks every bit the part of the next big name at first glance but is there enough substance to not just compete but conquer a loaded junior middleweight division?

Take, for example, the thudding shot Charlo landed. Was it a lucky punch delivered with pinpoint accuracy, or is Lubin’s chin going to be an issue moving forward?

Look for a mingling opening round or two before both men fully implement their game plans. Although the jab is a key brought up for Gausha, Lubin will be pumping his jab carefully, but you’ll know when it finds a home as it lands flush.

Lubin will begin to close the gap behind a semi-high guard along with body punching to take a toll physically on Gausha in the last six rounds. Terrell won’t be hesitant in the first couple of rounds to let some bombs go. To be fair, early in this fight is his best shot hurt Lubin.

After six rounds, a 4-2 in favor of Lubin or 3-3 is not completely farfetched. At some point, hand spend and clean punching will rule the day for Lubin. I’m interested to see what happens if Erickson hurts Guasha.

Will he keep his wits about him or go all out to secure a television-friendly ended that could end up with him being on the canvas if careless. For those willing to take a flyer out on Lubin’s chin being his downfall, as it stands, Gausha is a +650 underdog.

My Official Predictions is Erickson Lubin by Unanimous Decision.

Don't forget to checkout Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina in the main event on ESPN+.

