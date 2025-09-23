Ryan Garcia and Shakur Stevenson Trade Insults Online — Is a Fight Next?

Pretty much out of the blue, Ryan Garcia and Shakur Stevenson got into it on social media yesterday; the pair trading insults in what could perhaps be a precursor to a fight between the two. Stevenson, the reigning WBC lightweight champion who may be close to landing a big fight with Teofimo Lopez, responded to Garcia’s statement that read how “Roger Mayweather said it best, most people don’t know shit about boxing.”

Stevenson shot back at Garcia, “Especially you.”

And on and on the beef went, in written form, anyway. Garcia, last seen losing his WBA (regular) welterweight title in an upset loss to Rolly Romero, seems to be far too big for Shakur, but who knows these days, maybe yet another catch-weight fight could happen here?

Trash Talk Gets Personal Between Garcia and Stevenson

It sure was fun reading what the two young fighters had to say to each other.

“You know boxing for sure, the sucky thing is still no-one is lining up to watch you fight. That must f*****g suck,” Garcia said to Stevenson.

“Nice narrative but you can’t trick me I been 10K plus in stadiums for years, back when you had 3000 people at ya fight with Luke Campbell….People gave u opportunities because they felt like u was a lick,” Stevenson replied.

“You don’t research, but last time I checked it was COVID protocols during the Campbell fight. And people giving away tickets to your fights doesn’t count. So stop, no-one, I mean no-one knows you outside of boxing. You are just not it, that f*****g sucks, but you’ll never attract fans, you don’t have KO power and you aren’t entertaining like Floyd [Mayweather],” Garcia unloaded.

Aside from squabbling over who is the bigger, more famous draw, Garcia and Stevenson criticised each other’s fighting ability, with Garcia saying Stevenson carries “no kind of threat when it comes to danger,” and with Stevenson reminding Garcia that he lost to Romero last time out.

Will Stevenson vs Garcia Ever Happen?

Garcia insists Stevenson is jealous of him, while Stevenson replied how he is blessed to the point that Garcia “don’t know the half of it.”

So, will these two actually follow-up all the trash-talk and fight one another? Garcia laid down the challenge: “Okay so when the time is right, let’s fight,” he wrote.

“Teo first, then I take you to school and teach you the art of the sport,” Stevenson answered.

Again, these two might be too far apart in weight to actually fight each other, but it would likely be a very interesting clash of styles, to say nothing of personalities, if this one did happen. Can Stevenson, 24-0(11) defeat Lopez if that fight does come off? Who will Garcia, 24-2(20) 1 NC fight when he makes his return to the ring, and can “KingRy” iron out his personal problems and live the life of a fighter?

Shots have been fired, so we will now wait and see what Stevenson and Garcia each do next.