Ryan Garcia argued back and forth with Shakur Stevenson during a Ring show today, telling the New Jersey native he’s going to put the gap back between his front teeth.

Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) got mouthy with Garcia during the show, telling him that he would “whoop” him, and reminding him of his loss earlier this year against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on May 2nd in New York City.

“Gap-Toothed Tiger” Jab Goes Viral

It’s unclear what Ryan said that had Shakur so angry. It could be that he’s trying to line him up for his next fight after his title challenge against WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez on January 31st.

Stevenson isn’t showing much interest in returning to the lightweight division to defend his WBC title since O’Shaquie Foster became his mandatory last Saturday night. Earlier today, Shakur said he might vacate his WBC 135-lb belt rather than fight Foster.

During today’s back-and-forth argument, Shakur’s eyes got big when Ryan said he would have him looking like the extinct “sabar, gap-toothed tiger” after he beats him. Recently, Shakur had dental work done, closing the trademark gap between his front teeth. He looks like a different person now.

“I will whoop yo a**,” said Shakur Stevenson to the InsideRingShow about Ryan Garcia.

“I’ll put that gap right back in that mouth. I’ll have you looking like a sabar, gap-toothed tiger,” said Ryan Garcia to Shakur. “I’ll do you dirty.

Shakur Reminds Ryan of Rolly Loss

“You suck,” said Shakur. “You lost to Rolly.”

“I don’t care. Not the same fighter,” said Ryan. “When I put a beating on you, what are you going to say? When I put a beating on you.”

“I watched. I was there,” said Stevenson about Garcia’s loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero earlier this year on May 2 at Times Square in New York City.

“I’m talking about you. You’ve got no power,” said Ryan.

“You lost, and you’re still scared of him to this day,” said Shakur about Garcia supposedly being scared of Rolly.

“No. I’m going to knock that gap right back in your mouth. Bam-bam,” said Ryan.