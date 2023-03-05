Slugfest In Germany As Agit Kabayel Stops Smakici In European Title Fight

Fight fans were treated to a great three-round slugfest last night in Bochum, Germany, as former EBU European heavyweight champ Agit Kabayel became a two-time champion courtesy of a 3rd round stoppage win over an incredibly game Agron Smakici. Home town fighter Kabayel, who reigned as EBU champion from February of 2017 to March of 2019 and has never lost a pro fight, overcame an horrific 2nd round, with him barely surviving, to pound out the stoppage win in the following session.

Kabayel is now 23-0(15). Smakici of Croatia loses for the first time in going 19-1(17).

From the sound of the first bell these two heavyweights came out, testing one another with heavy shots. Southpaw Smakici, the taller man, showed fast hands and a good deal of intent and it was clear an exciting fight was shaping up. Round two was Round of the Year stuff. Smakici hurt Kabayel, blasting hefty shots into his head, with Kabayel having to take an absolute torrent of blows. Staggering into the ropes, it looked as though Kabayel was going to be saved by the referee. Indeed, as the ref dived in, this to administer a count, the ropes keeping Kabyel up, Smakici raised a hand in apparent triumph.

But the slugfest raged on, and to his credit, Kabayel roared back. It was rock ’em, sock ’em stuff. Time was briefly called after Smakici lost his mouthpiece, but then the firefight resumed, with both men landing bombs. Kabayel snapped Smakici’s head back at the bell. A superb action round.

Kabyel, less tired than the seemingly exhausted Smakici, bundled his man down in the third, this by leaning all over him. The two continued to slug it out, with Smakici, his hands dangling down, firing out shots on instinct. A big right hand dropped Smakici to his knees and the fight looked over. Hauling himself up, a shattered Smakici, not really looking as though he knew where he was, took more shots before the ref finally ended matters.

For fans who love a short and sweet heavyweight slugfest, this fight is well worth checking out now.

Kabayel, who was having just his second fight since June of 2021, showed real heart and guts last night. Fans who tuned into last night’s rumble will want to see more of the 30 year old, that’s for sure. Kabayel’s profile may well go up a notch or two on the back of this fight. Smakici, aged 32, cam perhaps come again.