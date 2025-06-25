Agit Kabayel To Return To Action In The Autumn In Germany Homecoming!

Unbeaten and highly ranked (and highly deserving of a world title shot) Agit Kabayel will return to the ring in the autumn, with a Germany homecoming in the works. Frank Warren, who promotes Kabayel, spoke with The Ring, and he said he himself is looking forward to returning to Germany to put on a boxing card, this something he has not done since the 1980s and the 1990s.

Kabayel, who has not boxed at home in two years, with his recent big wins, over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez and Zhilei Zhang, in a fight that saw Kabayel pick up the WBC interim heavyweight title, all taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

No Opponent Yet Named but Kabayel Won’t Take Easy Route

As time of writing there is no officially announced opponent for Kabayel, 26-0(18) but the fearsome body puncher is likely to pull in a good crowd of fans in Germany. And knowing Kabayel he will not be hoping to land an easy or an in any way soft opponent.

Kabayel could indeed be a future world champion, providing he gets his shot and doesn’t get frustrated, even disinterested as he is made to wait for his big chance. Like everyone else, Kabayel will be watching to see what happens in London on the night of July 19, this of course when Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBC/WBA/WBO heavyweight titles against reigning IBF champ Daniel Dubois.

Warren Confirms Germany Headliner and Undercard Plans

But Kabayel wants to stay busy, hence the Germany homecoming.

“We would like to put on an event in Germany this autumn and he would be the headline fight,” the Queensbury boss said of Kabayel. “He’s proven himself to be a very exciting fighter with good hand speed, a good boxer who can also fight when he needs to. We’ve got something in mind for him in terms of his opponent and he’s in a good position. There are lots of good fights out there for him.”

Kabayel is always fun to watch, and he delivers the goods. Just who it will be in the opposite corner in Germany will prove interesting, but should he win again, one would think 32 year old Kabayel will have to given a world title chance some time next year.

Warren also told Ring that he plans to put a number of upcoming German fighters on the Kabayel card, to give them a chance to shine.