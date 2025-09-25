Shawn Porter says he views the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis as being about “generational money” being made by Tank for their 10-round exhibition match on Netflix on November 14.

A Fight for Generational Wealth

Porter states that if he were offered $30 million to fight, he wouldn’t take it. He’d choose to make it some other way than to do that. That sounds admirable on his part, but would he really turn down that kind of loot?

“In a lot of ways, it doesn’t make sense to me. It’s not a legacy fight, but it is, of course, a generational money fight,” said Shawn Porter to Boxing Social about the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis clash.

It should make sense to Porter. For him not to understand suggests that he has a failure to grasp the obvious. Is he being intentionally obtuse?

Tank Davis Chooses Easy Riches

Look at it from Tank Davis’ perspective. He made an estimated $10 million for what turned out to be a tough fight against Lamont Roach on March 1, 2025. That fight was scored a 12-round majority draw. Who knows what would happen in a rematch?

In contrast, Gervonta will reportedly earn $40 million for his 10-round exhibition match against Jake Paul on November 14, 2025. That’s a more winnable fight for Tank, and it’s one that will pay considerably more than what he’d have got if he had fought the defensive artist Roach.

So, why would he take a less-paying fight that he could lose over one that will set him up for life, and be potentially seen by over 40 million global viewers worldwide on Netflix?

“$30 million to box, right now, I don’t want that to fight,” said Porter when asked if he was offered a massive amount of money to fight Jake Paul in an exhibition. “I’ll get $30 million another way.”

From YouTube Hustle to Beverly Hills

I seriously doubt that Porter would reject a fight against Jake Paul if he called him up and offered him the opportunity to be his next opponent. With that money, Porter could give up his Porter Way podcast on YouTube and purchase a beautiful mansion in the “Platinum Triangle”, Beverly Hills, Bel Air, or Holmby Hills, California, to live among the rich and famous.

“Before I won my world title and this was thrown at me, I’d probably go for this because in my mind, this is what I came for anyway,” said Porter about his original career focus being to make as much money as possible to support himself and his family.